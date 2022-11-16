According to LinkedIn posts, Amazon employees were let go as technology companies trimmed costs.

According to entries made on LinkedIn by employees who claim to have been touched by job losses, technology giant Amazon has started laying off people

This week, it was revealed that the business intends to eliminate 10,000 employees, or around 3% of its office workforce.

Amazon is incredibly bloated

It occurs as businesses experience slow sales and grow increasingly concerned about an economic downturn, leading to the loss of thousands of jobs across the technology sector.

The BBC has access to posts made by staff members of Lab126, the company that created the Kindle e-reader, the Luna cloud gaming platform, and Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant business.

One worker indicated that she was looking for a new job and claimed to be a software development engineer who worked in the US:

"Due to the nature of my visa, I have a limited time to lookout for new work opportunities."

Another Amazon worker who said they had been impacted by the layoffs said: "Of course I am saddened, yet optimistic about the future because I know this means good change for me and others on my team." The business warned it had overhired during the pandemic and had previously implemented a hiring freeze and stopped some of its warehouse expansions. Additionally, it had stopped working on concepts like a robot that would deliver packages personally. Jeff Bezos, the founder and CEO of Amazon, issued a warning last month, stating that the US economy was telling people to "batten down the hatches." Amazon is struggling with a slump in online sales, which has caused its share price to drop by more than 40% this year. As a cost-cutting measure, other significant technology businesses have previously disclosed significant layoffs. Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp owner Meta stated last week that it would reduce its workforce by 13%. 11,000 employees will lose their employment as a result of the company's first mass layoffs. It was announced shortly after Elon Musk assumed control of Twitter that he would reduce staff by about 50%. Salesforce, a provider of cloud-based commercial software, technology giant Microsoft, and payment processing platform Stripe have all announced layoffs in recent weeks. "Amazon is incredibly bloated," An anonymous insider in the Seattle-area technology sector revealed that the job market had undergone substantial shift recently. "The last two years has been great for job opportunities because of remote work meaning you don't have to isolate a job search to your local area. So that's seen the scramble for talent be very competitive and wages have gone up really high." "What we're seeing now is a contraction in budgets and staffing." He said some technology firms companies, including Amazon, are likely to be hit particularly hard. "Amazon is very, very bloated. So there's lots of people there but they're not providing a lot of value so they're first on the chopping block."