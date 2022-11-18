Afghan Taliban claim to uphold strict Islamic law.

During their previous years in power in the late 1990s, the Taliban publicly executed, flogged and stoned those convicted of crimes in Taliban courts.

Women are banned from parks, funfairs, gyms and most forms of employment

Afghanistan’s KABUL — A spokesman for the Taliban declared on Thursday that the group would follow to its rigid view of Islamic law, or Sharia, highlighting the group’s commitment to keep up its hard-line policies in place since they seized control of Afghanistan more than a year ago.

The Taliban executed people publicly, beat them with sticks, and stoned others who were found guilty of crimes in Taliban courts during their earlier years in power in the late 1990s. Hibatullah Akhunzada, the Taliban’s top leader, reportedly met with Taliban judges a few days ago and gave them the order to apply Sharia law in their decisions, according to the group’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

The Taliban first pledged to be more moderate and grant women’s and minority rights after they overran Afghanistan in August 2021 as American and NATO soldiers were nearing their withdrawal from the nation after 20 years of conflict.

Instead, they have imposed stricter restrictions on freedoms and liberties.

Most places of work, including parks, fairs, and gyms, are off-limits to women. They are told to completely swathe themselves in clothing. Girls are not allowed to continue their education past the sixth grade. Additionally, there are restrictions on the media and music.

According to Mujahid, this directive caused people to believe that the Islamic emirate, as the Taliban refer to their government, had abandoned Islamic law. But, he continued, that is not the case.



It doesn’t imply that the Islamic emirate hasn’t upheld Allah Almighty’s restrictions ever since it came into power, he insisted. Instead, the Islamic emirate is dedicated to putting all Sharia rules into effect right away.

In the past 15 months, several videos and images of Taliban militants beating civilians for various transgressions have circulated on social media, but these occurrences have never been officially validated.

The transition of the former insurgents from insurgency and warfare to government has been difficult due to the economic collapse and lack of official recognition from the international world.

The United Nations has expressed growing worry that measures restricting basic freedoms and education for girls will worsen Afghanistan’s economic crisis and increase isolation, poverty, and insecurity.

