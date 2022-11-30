Afghanistan: Parks in Kabul are the next places where women are prohibited

In Afghanistan, where the news is frequently so depressing, these are uncommonly happy moments for the fathers to sit on the rides with them or watch while taking photos.

Mothers are no longer allowed to participate in the memories that the children here are creating. The Taliban, a fundamentalist group in power in Kabul, forbids women from entering parks.

The symbolic nature of the action and what it tells about the Taliban’s intentions since they gained power in August 2021 are more important to many Afghan girls than the magnitude of the impact.

Numerous group members are riding the rides when we arrive.

But the only place that women, like us, can come close to the park is a restaurant that looks out upon it. Recently, the capital’s gyms and swimming pools were both closed to women.

It is anticipated that the regulations will be applied nationally.



Afghan women and girls worry about what might happen next as the Taliban progressively restrict their options.

Some claim that these actions don’t effect the bulk of the country because going out on the town is currently a luxury that most people cannot afford.

“As females in Afghanistan, we awaken to new limitations each day. It is as though we are simply waiting for the next one “said a female student. To keep her safe, her name is being withheld.

“I was fortunate to complete my secondary education before the Taliban arrived. But now that universities may also be closed to women, I’m afraid. My dreams are about to end.”

She recently completed the university entrance exam and was saddened to learn that the field she intended to study, journalism, was no longer open to women as part of a recent Taliban limitation.

“It’s so difficult that words fail me. You may occasionally want to shout aloud, “The pupil remarks, her voice displaying exasperation. I’m feeling helpless.

In Afghanistan, there are fewer places for women, thus some people are looking for alternatives to the Taliban’s repressive policies.

A library for women was co-founded by activist Laila Basim. It has thousands of books on various topics in numerous languages.

With this, we want to demonstrate to the Taliban that Afghan women won’t be silenced, and our second objective is to encourage more women to read, especially girls who aren’t getting the education they need.

Since last year, she has taken part in a number of rallies as part of her determination to speak out against the males who rule her nation.

“We don’t fear dying or having the Taliban attack our families. Our greatest fear is being left out of society “she claims.

She finds it sad and alarming that there are more limitations placed on women.

“I feel very sad when I consider how many liberties we have lost. While here in this country we are still struggling for such fundamental rights, individuals in other countries are exploring Mars “she claims.

Women’s rights advocate Zarifa Yaghoubi and three other people were arrested a few weeks ago. The Taliban have not responded despite repeated requests from the UN and others for their release.

Twelve people, three of whom were women, were publicly flogged last week in Afghanistan at a football stadium in front of a large crowd.

The Taliban’s current rule is starting to seem more and more like their rule in the 1990s.

“The Taliban’s stance is unchanged from 20 years ago. That’s not acceptable in the twenty-first century, we’re trying to convey to them “Laila Basim adds.

The Taliban’s vice and virtue ministry office, another location where Afghan women are not permitted, is only a short drive from the library.

“At the gate, we have a box where women can place their grievances. Out of respect for ladies, our director walks to the gate to meet them “Mohammad Akif Muhajer, a spokeswoman, said.

He argues that the Islamic Sharia law was not being upheld when the decision to restrict women from parks was made.

“We allowed our girls to enjoy visiting parks for a period of 15 months. We had advised women to adhere to the custom of donning the hijab, but some did not. We had designated days for men and women to visit the park separately, but that wasn’t followed “He claims.

Mohammad Akif Muhajer responds when asked why authorities were cracking down on demonstrators demanding women’s rights: “Anyone who protests a government order is imprisoned everywhere. Even worse, they have been murdered in other nations.

“That is not what we did. However, it goes without saying that anyone who speaks out against the interests of the country will be silenced.”

The Taliban’s rhetoric and deeds belie a hardening of their position toward women and anyone who disagrees with their policies. It contradicts the softer image they have been trying to project ever since they took over last year.

The young female pupil added, “One day we might be told that ladies can’t leave their houses any more.” “In Afghanistan, anything is possible.”

Among Afghan women, there is also a clear sense of disappointment in the international world.

Laila Basim claims that “the world has turned its back on us.” “Powerful individuals from all over the world are supporting Iranian women, but not Afghan women.

“We don’t even make the front page news for what happens to us. We feel abandoned and broken.”

