After Russian bombings, ten million people in Ukraine are without power.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said 10 million Ukrainians are without power after a fresh wave of missile strikes by Russia.

On Thursday, Russia pounded Ukraine with a fresh missile barrage, hitting more energy installations and civilian buildings less than two days after one of its heaviest bombardments yet.

Ukrainians are taking air raid alerts seriously after the recent wide-ranging assaults.

The number of fatalities from the strikes is currently at least seven, but is certain to increase.

In his nightly message, Mr. Zelensky stated, “We are doing everything to normalise the supply.”

Six cruise missiles and five drones were successfully shot down by Ukraine’s air defence, he continued.

This is a modern Russian technique used in response to defeats on the battlefield, and its effects are now becoming more noticeable.

On Thursday morning, snow covered Kyiv, and because of emergency power outages, many people’s homes are now without heat.

The capital city of Kyiv, the western city of Vinnytsia, the port city of Odesa in the south-west, and Sumy in the north-east are the primary areas affected.

On Thursday, the sirens could be heard all around the country, including in Kyiv, the capital. Mobile phones began to ping at around 08:00 local time (06:00 GMT) with official warnings of a new missile attack across Ukraine.

Local air defences reacted by launching five drones produced in Iran and four cruise missiles, according to military authorities.

Once more, the disaster affected the entire nation.

The Ukrainian presidency reported that seven people were killed after a missile struck an apartment building in Vilnyansk, close to the southern city of Zaporizhzhia.

Around the city of Nikopol in the same area, it was reported that 70 rounds had landed, cutting off the water and electricity to thousands of homes.

Additionally struck were a missile factory in Dnipro and a gas production facility in the east.

Officials in the northern Kharkiv region and the southern Odesa region recorded further infrastructure hits as well as casualties to civilians.

Russia, according to President Zelensky, wanted “just as much sorrow and suffering as possible” for his citizens, not peace.

The Ukrainian leader reiterated his requests for “complete protection of the Ukrainian sky” from its allies, stating that doing so would persuade Russia to cease the conflict.

Moscow has attempted to use Kyiv’s “unwillingness” to negotiate as justification for its most recent military actions.

In the meantime, the Kremlin in Moscow has retaliated in response to recent accusations that it intends to use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Kremlin, responded, “No one from the Russian side is debating this matter and has not addressed it,” when asked whether President Vladimir Putin would consider using the weapons and whether it had been considered.

Other news includes the Ukrainian government’s announcement that an agreement allowing grain exports via ships on the Black Sea has been extended for an additional 120 days.

Millions of tons of product have been shipped out of Ukraine in recent months thanks to the arrangement, which was mediated by the UN and Turkey, allaying concerns about the safety of the world’s food supply.

Russia had been obstructing Ukrainian Black Sea ports prior to its implementation in July. The deal would continue “without alterations,” it was revealed on Thursday.

