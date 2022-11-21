Airport in Lima: Planned practise when truck was struck by aircraft on runway in Peru

According to officials, the fire vehicle that was involved in a fatal runway crash at Peru’s main airport was practising for an emergency.

After the Latam Airlines plane and the truck collided at Jorge Chavez International Airport in Lima on Friday, two firefighters perished.

No members of the crew or passengers died.

Latam’s CEO claimed that the flight had been given the go-ahead to take off, however the airport has since revealed that the fire services were conducting a routine drill.

Social media videos show the plane veering down the runway, catching fire, and smoking before coming to a stop.

The firefighting team had made all of the necessary preparations to enter the runway as part of an emergency response simulation, according to a statement released by Lima Airport Partners (LAP) on Sunday.

It stated that the domestic Latam flight’s hit occurred one minute after the start time of 15:10, which was confirmed by the control tower.

The head of the board of directors of the Peruvian Corporation of Airports and Commercial Aviation, however, has refuted the statements (Corpac).

According to Jorge Salinas, the routine was not authorised to enter the runway.

There is permission to conduct an exercise, but it will take place outside of the locations where transit operations are now taking place, he explained.

According to Peru’s Health Ministry, twenty passengers sought medical assistance, with two of them being considered very ill.

At the major hub in South America, Jorge Chávez International Airport, flights were halted for more than 24 hours.

