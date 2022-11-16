all GP offices in England will be able to immediately schedule cancer tests for their patients, according to NHS officials.

From later this month, all GP offices in England will be able to immediately schedule cancer tests for their patients, according to NHS officials.

In two out of every five cancer cases, the disease is discovered much later.

More doctors and nurses would be trained under a Labor government.

With the opening of community testing facilities, the ability for GPs to schedule CT scans, ultrasounds, and MRIs has been gradually expanded in recent years.

All GPs will now be able to do this, NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard will reveal tomorrow.

Previously, GPs relied on referring patients to hospital specialists.

Before referring, they must find obvious signs that the patient may have a certain type of cancer.

However, even urgent GP recommendations only result in the diagnosis of cancer in one out of every five instances.

Patients with less obvious symptoms must wait a long time for appointments or may not receive a diagnosis until they visit an accident and emergency (A&E) unit or are sent to the hospital for another reason.

And Ms. Pritchard will share with attendees at the NHS Providers annual conference of health managers on Wednesday in Liverpool that she anticipates the new project will result in the earlier detection of tens of thousands of cancer cases annually.

Since the Covid pandemic began, there have been fewer diagnoses than anticipated because fewer people have gone for checkups.

Additionally, the Macmillan charity issued a warning last week regarding 30,000 cancer cases that had not yet been reported.

Quicker Access

The Royal College of General Practitioners’ chairman, Dr. Martin Marshall, said GPs were starting to see more patients come forward with cancer symptoms, and direct access to testing would benefit those whose symptoms were less obvious.

The college has long advocated for expanded community diagnostic testing availability for GPs, he noted.

Patients, however, also require quicker access to care.

Communist mismanagement

Steve Barclay is anticipated to provide more information at the conference on Wednesday about the government’s plans to address the growing backlog in routine operations and cancer care as well as strategies to lower the high rate of delayed discharges. This will be his first significant speech as Health Secretary.

One of the main causes of lengthy waits in other areas of the hospital, including A&E, is that the majority of patients who are ready to leave the hospital are unable to do so due to a shortage of care in the community.

Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary for Labour, said the conference on Tuesday that the NHS and care system had become “gridlocked” as a result of 12 years of Conservative mismanagement.

He said that a Labour administration will fund the training of more physicians and nurses by eliminating the non-domiciled status, which allows UK citizens whose primary residence is elsewhere to avoid paying UK tax on foreign income.