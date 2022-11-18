Bumble will be “accessible” to Indian police in the case of the murder of Shraddha Walkar in Delhi.

Dating app Bumble has said it will “remain available” to Indian law enforcement agencies investigating a murder case that had made headlines in the country.

Police have said that Walkar and her partner, Aftab Poonawala, met on Bumble in 2019.

27-year-old Shraddha Walkar was allegedly murdered in May by her live-in lover, but news of her passing finally surfaced this week.

Mr. Poonawala has been detained and accused of murder.

Police allege that Mr. Poonawala strangled Walkar, dismembered her body, and dumped the fragments in a jungle close to their residence in Delhi. He is being held by the police and has not yet made any statements to the media.

The case has gained a lot of media coverage and has been trending on social media all week. It has also been the subject of sensational allegations and graphic details frequently attributed to unknown police sources.

The Delhi Police may write to Bumble asking for information about Mr. Poonawala’s profile and that of any other women he may have met online, according to people who were cited in the report.

When reporters specifically asked if the Delhi Police had contacted Bumble and how the dating app planned to assist if asked for information about users’ accounts, a Bumble spokesman did not react.

“We will continue to pay close attention and be available to assist law police if needed. Our main priority is our team members’ safety and health, the representative added, adding that the group was “devastated” to learn about the “unspeakable atrocity.”

