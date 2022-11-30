China Covid: Guangzhou unrest persists under closure as rage increases

people in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou have fought with police overnight.

Online video depicted police in white hazmat suits clutching riot shields to shield themselves from glass and other projectiles demonstrators threw at them.

People were seen being led away in handcuffs in another video.

City officials said Wednesday that Covid limits would be loosened in a number of districts.

In recent days, China has experienced unprecedented levels of new cases.

Social media accounts claim that the demonstrations in the Haizhu district occurred late on Tuesday and into early Wednesday.

One resident of Guangzhou told the news agency AFP that he witnessed at least three individuals being arrested when 100 police officers descended on the Haizhu town of Houjiao.

Earlier this month, Haizhu was also the site of irate Covid demonstrations.

The most recent disturbance comes after a weekend surge of protest in China that was brought on by a fire in a high-rise building in western Xinjiang that killed 10 people on Thursday. Although the officials dispute this, many Chinese think that the city’s long-standing Covid prohibitions played a role in the fatalities.

People in Shanghai, Beijing, and other major cities were inspired by this to take to the streets and demand an end to the draconian Covid regulations. Some of them also called for President Xi Jinping to step down.

Later, those protests subsided amidst a substantial police presence where the demonstrations had occurred.

Since then, calls for a crackdown on “hostile forces” have been made by the nation’s main security agency, and there have been allegations of police contacting demonstrators and asking them where they had been.

When asked on Tuesday about potential intentions to alter Covid regulations in light of the demonstrations, a health official responded that China would “fine-tune and amend” regulations to limit the “bad impact of people’s livelihoods and lives.”



As the only developed country with a rigorous zero-Covid policy, China continues to crack down on even the smallest outbreaks through mass testing, quarantines, and emergency lockdowns.

Although China created its own Covid vaccines, they fall short of other countries’ mRNA-based vaccines, such as those produced by Pfizer and Moderna.

In comparison to China’s Sinovac, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine provides 90% protection against serious illness or death after two doses.

Insufficient persons have received the vaccinations. The elderly, who are most at risk of dying from COVID, have received far too few vaccinations.

Additionally, there is hardly any “natural immunity” from those who have survived infections as a result of halting the virus in its tracks.

As a result, there is a continuing risk of importing the virus from nations that are allowing it to grow, and new varieties propagate much more swiftly than the virus that first appeared three years ago.

