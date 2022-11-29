China protests: Foreign businesses face uncertainty

Nearly three years of sporadic lockdowns, messed-up supply lines, and restrictive laws have made the country unwelcoming to foreign workers.

Political unrest and protests are bad for business.

The Chinese government claims to be acting in some way.

Advertisement

The extraordinary protests over the weekend could not have come at a worse time for foreign companies who do business in China.

Nearly three years of sporadic lockdowns, messed-up supply lines, and restrictive laws have made the country unwelcoming to foreign workers. As the rest of the world opened up and learned to coexist with the virus, the past year has been especially hard.

“In my 12 years of being in China, I have never seen the levels of social and economic disruption. The extraordinary civil unrest taking place at the moment is all due to zero-Covid fatigue,” the British Chamber of Commerce’s Managing Director Steven Lynch told the news.

“This is the lowest level of sentiment we’ve ever experienced, certainly for British businesses.”

Political unrest and protests are bad for business. But what is really worrying investors is the Covid statistics in China.

According to President Xi Jinping’s zero-Covid campaign, there have been roughly 40,000 new cases in recent days, which is a record high for China. As a result, production, services, and typical consumer behavior may see further disruptions.

Advertisement

More vaccinations

A nationwide vaccination campaign and a relaxation of current virus control measures were demanded on Tuesday by the European Chamber of Commerce in China, which has more than 1,700 members across the nation.

“This should be preceded by a comprehensive, nationwide education campaign about Covid-19, based on the latest scientific evidence, in order to alleviate any public anxiety and to illustrate that being fully vaccinated significantly reduces the risk of contracting a serious disease,” it said in a statement.

The Chinese government claims to be acting in some way.

Health officials from the State Council announced on Tuesday that they would accelerate efforts to immunize the elderly and more disadvantaged members of society. Vaccine hesitancy among the elderly was also addressed, and a publicity campaign was launched to highlight how effective vaccines are at preventing serious illness and even death.

However, they insisted that “overzealous implementation” rather than the actual measures themselves were to blame for any complaints about Covid restrictions.

Advertisement

Also Read Thai monks who test positive for drugs abandon the temple According to local authorities, a small Buddhist temple in Thailand is now...