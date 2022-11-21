Colorado’s Jared Polis, the state’s first openly gay governor, comments on the “horrific” massacre that took place at an LGBTQ club.

The first openly homosexual governor of the United States, Jared Polis of Colorado, condemned the “horrific” massacre that claimed lives on Saturday at a gay bar in Colorado Springs.

Democratic congressman Jared Polis responded to the attack at Club Q with a statement that described it as “horrific, horrible, and devastating.” “My heart aches for the lost, hurt, and traumatised family members and friends of those involved in this awful massacre.”

Despite the fact that when voters approved a ballot measure banning anti-discrimination legislation in 1992, Colorado gained the moniker “the hate state,” the state has made significant progress in advancing LGBTQ rights. Prior to the Supreme Court ruling that made same-sex marriage lawful worldwide, the state officially recognised same-sex marriage in 2014. 2019 saw the signing of two laws by Polis, one of which would make it simpler for transgender people to change their gender on birth certificates and other official documents, and the other of which would outlaw conversion therapy, which aims to change a minor’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

Polis, who was re-elected earlier this month, was a part of the “rainbow wave” of LGBTQ candidates who ran for office in the 2018 midterm elections, which saw a record number of them do so. After Democratic governor Kate Brown of Oregon, who self-identifies as bisexual, was first elected in a special election in 2016, he is the second openly LGBTQ person to be elected governor of a state.

Polis’ first race for governor saw little influence from his sexuality, and he has previously stated in news interviews that he believed Colorado voters were more interested in topics that affected their daily lives.

Although he ran on a platform of expanding government services while bolstering Colorado’s flourishing economy, he has now turned out to be a vociferous opponent of the increase in attacks on the LGBTQ community in recent years.

“Today Colorado made a significant advancement in seeing our diversity as a strength, “When he signed the 2019 laws, Polis wrote a statement to NBC News. These bills firmly establish Colorado as a place where everyone may be themselves and lead the lives they choose.

Polis has also criticised anti-LGBTQ measures in Republican-controlled states, including proposals to outlaw topics of sexual orientation and gender identity in the classroom.

See, words have power. Law matters. “Of course, it may exacerbate anxiety and sadness when a group of people—LGBTQ youth—feel targeted by the words and policies that some politicians support,” Polis said in an interview earlier this year.

Polis previously served five terms as the 2nd Congressional District’s representative in Colorado. In 2008, he was first elected to government and, in his own words, “become the first out homosexual parent to earn a seat in Congress.”” Polis has two kids with his longtime partner, whom he married last year, making it the first same-sex union for a governor in office. In 2012, former Massachusetts representative Barney Frank became the first elected official to wed a person of the same sex.

According to the Center for Responsive Politics, before entering politics, Polis acquired a wealth worth close to $400 million as a software entrepreneur. Polis said , in response to a question regarding his position as one of Congress’ wealthiest members, “I’m beholden to no one except voters.”

ProFlowers was one of the firms that Polis created and later sold. A venue for “business and government to come together to research and comprehend the consequences of blockchain technology,” according to the Congressional Blockchain Caucus, which he helped found,

Polis also spent six years on the State Board of Education, where he promoted initiatives to increase teacher salaries and decrease student class sizes. Additionally, he served as the principal of one of the public charter schools he developed for young people at risk.

Polis was raised in California after being born in Boulder in 1975. His two siblings are. His parents started the publishing and greeting card business Blue Mountain Arts.

At Princeton University, Polis obtained a bachelor’s degree in politics. He is not only the first out gay governor of Colorado, but also its first Jewish leader.

