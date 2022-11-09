Control of Congress is uncertain following midterm election in US

Republican expectations of a “wave” of victories were dashed by the fact that control of the US Congress remains in doubt one day after the midterm elections.

As the results come in, Democrats have taken a significant Senate seat in Pennsylvania, but other vital contests are still too close to call.

To seize control, Republicans only need to pick up one additional Senate seat. Despite Democratic opposition in several races, Republicans are still expected to take the House.

A third of the Senate and all 435 seats in the House of Representatives were up for election. Despite not running for office, Democratic President Joe Biden’s policy will be determined by the results of the midterm elections.

Republicans can still gain the five seats they need to take control of the House, but they have so far been unable to deliver a decisive blow as Democrats have won in several close races.

According to CBS, Trump-backed celebrity doctor, Mehmet Oz lost to left-wing Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania, a crucial state in the race for the Senate. Fetterman has been recovering from a stroke.

A crucial Senate contest in Georgia between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican opponent Herschel Walker is on the verge of a runoff if neither candidate receives more than 50% of the vote.

Other significant Senate contests in Wisconsin, Arizona, and Nevada also have yet to be decided. It can take days or even weeks before it becomes clear which party controls the upper chamber of Congress. In certain states, there were also elections for governors.

In the crucial states of Texas, Florida, and Georgia, it was anticipated that Republicans would maintain control of the governorships.

Future potential Republican presidential prospects include Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Representative Ron DeSantis.

Beto O’Rourke, a Democratic opponent, will lose his third election in the last four years thanks to Mr. Abbott. Stacey Abrams, a Democrat running for governor of Georgia, conceded defeat to Brian Kemp, a Republican.

However, it was anticipated that Democrats would defeat unexpectedly tough Republican opponents in the governorship races in New York and Michigan.

In addition, CBS has assessed the hotly contested race for the governor’s house in Arizona, where Republican Kari Lake had previously thought to have an advantage against Democrat Katie Hobbs, as leaning Democratic based on preliminary data.

Wes Moore, a Democrat, is expected to be elected governor of Maryland, making him the third African American to do so.

Maxwell Frost, a 25-year-old Democrat from Florida, is on track to become the first member of Generation Z to serve in Congress.

Markwayne Mullin, a Cherokee national and Republican from Oklahoma, is on track to become only the fourth Native American ever elected to the US Senate.

Maura Healey, a Democrat who will lead Massachusetts, will be the first openly lesbian woman elected governor in the history of the United States.

Similar ballot propositions were put to the vote on Tuesday in Arkansas, Missouri, North Dakota, and South Dakota, making those states the 20th and 21st states to legalize recreational marijuana.

Exit surveys indicated that inflation and abortion were the two biggest issues on voters’ minds. Even while Mr. Biden used razor-thin congressional majorities to reduce the cost of prescription drugs, promote clean energy, and upgrade the US infrastructure, his popularity has suffered amid the worst inflation in forty years.

However, as a result of the conservative-dominated Supreme Court’s decision to rescind a US constitutional right to the practice this year, Republicans faced their own political vulnerability on the topic of abortion.

The decision gave liberal voters a boost across the nation, giving Democrats hope that they can overcome the historical political gravity that generally hinders a reigning party in midterm elections.

Voters in Vermont, California, and Michigan decided on Tuesday to include abortion rights in the state constitutions of those states, blocking any subsequent attempts by the legislature to enact restrictions.

Kentucky was debating whether to forgo abortion protections in a ballot initiative. The top issue for Democratic voters, according to exit surveys conducted by the BBC’s US partner CBS News, was abortion, while the top issue for Republicans and independents was inflation.

Beyond a few isolated issues common of any election day, there were no significant concerns with voting on Tuesday. Donald Trump, a former president, seized on the glitches as an opportunity to question the validity of the vote.

The general consensus is that Mr. Trump will use this election as a springboard for his comeback run for the White House in 2024. He has promised to make an announcement on November 15.

Mr. Biden had argued that a Republican triumph may damage democracy while watching election night results with aides at the White House.

On the ballot are prominent state officials who have endorsed Mr. Trump’s baseless allegations of a stolen presidential election in 2020. If elected, they might oversee the conduct of future elections.

