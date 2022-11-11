Current political climate makes Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez feel unsafe.

Recent violence against members and their families has sparked new concerns.

Ocasio-Cortez has drawn the wrath of many congressional Republicans.

Advertisement

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has felt as though her life is in danger, with her head constantly “on a swivel” when she is in public due to the nation’s tense political climate since joining Congress.

On “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?,” the New York Democrat said, “It is a very real dynamic and very unhappily and tragically we have seen political violence play out.”

The New York Democrat claimed that because of the barrage of threats made against her, “I fear to walk my dog when I get up in the morning. It requires me to ask my fiancé to meet me outside of where my car is so we may walk the short distance from my car to my front door when I get home.

She explained, “It just means that there’s a general disposition where you kind of feel like there’s almost a static charge about you.

Recent violence against members and their families has sparked new concerns, including the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband. After January 6, 2021, federal law enforcement authorities have often issued warnings about the rising possibility of politically motivated violence, expressing particular worries about the likelihood that internet appeals for violence may turn into actual attacks.

Due to her progressive credentials, Ocasio-Cortez has drawn the wrath of many congressional Republicans and those who support them. This past October, she told that her office has trouble keeping up with the “astronomical” number of threats she receives daily.

Advertisement

According to Ocasio-Cortez, such an environment has influenced her work style and encouraged her to be “as robust and urgent as possible.”

“I don’t want to take advantage of the time I have. I’m not sure if I’ll be around when we finally have universal healthcare in the United States. Therefore, I must now speak out strongly in favor of it, she remarked.

For millions of people in this country, it would be comparable to a full path to citizenship. I just have to say it out loud and at the very least provide a route should I be absent.

Ocasio-Cortez responded, “I do believe we need to have not just generational shifts, but potentially substantive shifts as well,” when asked about the future of Democratic leadership in Congress.

She added: “I believe and I hope that what we’ve seen, whether people think it’s too left or too right, or up or down or whatever, that we shift in a direction where the leadership of the Democratic Party is less dependent on large and corporate donors and sponsorship, because that does shape our legislative priorities.

Also Read Alexandria Ocasio-Cortex replies to Musk’s joke ‘stop hitting on me’ on Twitter Alexandria Ocasio-Cortex replies to Musk's joke 'stop hitting on me' on Twitter...