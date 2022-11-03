Daycare Teacher Arrested

Primrose School of Prosper pupils were hospitalised for “unusual symptoms.”

Primrose School of Prosper pupils were hospitalized for “unusual symptoms.” THC—active marijuana’s ingredient—exposed these four kids.

Former school staffer Anisah Burks was arrested for providing students THC (THC). Burks, 35, faces four child harming and one controlled drug offences.

Before being dismissed, the children were treated at Children’s Medical Plano. Workers reported ill children to police. Everyone left the school, including Burks, once the cops arrived. Police found a Ziploc bag of THC-laced sweets in Burks’ black sweatshirt at the school.

The youngsters’ gummy acquisition is unclear. The Prosper Police Department didn’t respond to inquiries.

Burks spoke to police Monday night and was arrested Tuesday morning. Fox reported that the school dismissed her.

Primrose School of Prosper did not respond immediately. Burks may have a lawyer.

Primrose said, “Before hiring, we screen all instructors and personnel for safety. The guy was screened like our professors.”

“We’re concerned beyond words. We and the police think this was a one-time incident with one dismissed instructor.” The school repeated itself to WFAA. “We hope these youngsters recover fast and are delighted they are all home from the hospital.”

“We thank Primrose School of Prosper and the public for continuing to aid us with the inquiry,” municipal officials told WFAA.

Burks was ineligible for a court-appointed counsel, according to Collin County District Clerk’s Office.

The school reopened Wednesday with local police. The Texas Department of Family Services Child Care Licensing Division knows of the occurrence.

