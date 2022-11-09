Earthquake felt across central Italy and parts of Balkans

Earthquake felt across central Italy and parts of the Balkans.

There were reports of minor damage but no casualties.

According to Italian officials, the earthquake was 8 km (5 mi) deep.

Advertisement

Central Italy and parts of the Balkans have been affected by a 5.5-magnitude earthquake that struck off the Italian vacation town of Rimini.

On the Adriatic shore, houses rocked for several seconds. There were reports of minor damage but no casualties.

Due to potential track damage, some schools were closed in the central Marche region, and trains were stopped all around the city of Ancona.

According to Italian officials, the earthquake was 8 km (5 mi) deep.

Qui siamo alla stazione di #Ancona dopo il #terremoto di magnitudo 5.7 questa mattina sulla costa marchigiana, in mare tra #Croazia e #Italia, profondità 8 km

Advertisement #Marche#earthquake pic.twitter.com/HqHpTQsvXm — Marco Ferraglioni (@MFerraglioni) November 9, 2022

It was felt across the Adriatic in Slovenia, Croatia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina as well as in Bologna in the northeast and Rome in the west.

Following the first and biggest tremor at 07:07 (06:07 GMT), many weaker shocks occurred.

Residents of Ancona ran into the streets in a state of terror when they saw fallen masonry in the city center and at the station. According to Italian news reports, trains between Ancona and Rome’s capital city were suspended on a number of lines.

Advertisement

The fire brigade, however, claimed that it had not received any demands for assistance.

Undoubtedly one of the seismically active locations in Europe is central Italy. 299 people were killed by a 6.2-magnitude earthquake in 2016, the majority of them in the charming mountain village of Amatrice.

Also Read Italy floods caused by heavy rain kill at least ten people Floodwaters triggered by heavy rainfall hit towns in hilly region of central...