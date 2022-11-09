Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Earthquake felt across central Italy and parts of Balkans

Earthquake felt across central Italy and parts of Balkans

Articles
Advertisement
Earthquake felt across central Italy and parts of Balkans

Earthquake felt across central Italy and parts of Balkans

Advertisement
  • Earthquake felt across central Italy and parts of the Balkans.
  • There were reports of minor damage but no casualties.
  • According to Italian officials, the earthquake was 8 km (5 mi) deep.
Advertisement

Central Italy and parts of the Balkans have been affected by a 5.5-magnitude earthquake that struck off the Italian vacation town of Rimini.

On the Adriatic shore, houses rocked for several seconds. There were reports of minor damage but no casualties.

Due to potential track damage, some schools were closed in the central Marche region, and trains were stopped all around the city of Ancona.

According to Italian officials, the earthquake was 8 km (5 mi) deep.

It was felt across the Adriatic in Slovenia, Croatia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina as well as in Bologna in the northeast and Rome in the west.

Following the first and biggest tremor at 07:07 (06:07 GMT), many weaker shocks occurred.

Residents of Ancona ran into the streets in a state of terror when they saw fallen masonry in the city center and at the station. According to Italian news reports, trains between Ancona and Rome’s capital city were suspended on a number of lines.

Advertisement

The fire brigade, however, claimed that it had not received any demands for assistance.

Undoubtedly one of the seismically active locations in Europe is central Italy. 299 people were killed by a 6.2-magnitude earthquake in 2016, the majority of them in the charming mountain village of Amatrice.

Also Read

Italy floods caused by heavy rain kill at least ten people
Italy floods caused by heavy rain kill at least ten people

Floodwaters triggered by heavy rainfall hit towns in hilly region of central...

Advertisement

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story