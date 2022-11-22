Earthquake strikes the Solomon Islands

Serial rapist known as “Bondi Beast” after over 40 years
Later thereafter, the warning was withdrawn by the island’s meteorological agency.
A different organisation, the US-backed Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre, concurred that the threat had largely subsided.
According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred immediately after 13:00 local time (02:00 GMT) at a depth of 15 km (9 mi) and 18 km southwest of the shore.
It resulted in power disruptions and forced some Honiara residents to rush from buildings.
A hotel manager informed the AFP news agency that “the building was extremely violently shaking.” It was so powerful that it caused you to sway from side to side.
Following the earthquake, photos of overflowing filing cabinets and documents lying about the floor were shared on Twitter by the attorney general of the Solomon Islands.
At least three aftershocks, the greatest of which was rated at magnitude 6.0, occurred in the same location after the initial quake.
David Hiba Hiriasia, the head of the Solomon Islands Meteorological Service, has asked the locals to exercise caution in light of anticipated aftershocks and to use caution around towering structures.
It follows an earthquake that occurred on Monday in Java, the largest island in Indonesia, killing dozens and injuring hundreds.
On the Pacific “ring of fire” region of tectonic activity are the Solomon Islands and Indonesia.
