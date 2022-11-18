Elon Musk: Twitter keeps employees away from their workplaces until next week

The office buildings of Twitter will be temporarily shuttered, effective right away, the firm has informed its staff.

It did not state why it was moving.

The corporation said earlier this month that it will be laying off almost 50% of its workers.

The message was obtained informing employees that the offices would reopen on November 21.

The statement comes as there are claims that several employees were leaving after the new owner, Elon Musk, told them to commit to “long hours at high intensity” or quit.

The message went on to say: “Please continue to comply with company policy by refraining from discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere

According to sources, Mr. Musk told Twitter employees last week that they would “need to be extremely hardcore” or commit to working long hours or leave the company.

The company’s new owner requested employees’ consent to the promise in an email to the staff, according to the Washington Post.

Mr. Musk stated that those who didn’t sign up by Thursday, November 17 would receive three months’ worth of severance money.

The news that Twitter had temporarily closed its offices today coincided with indications that several employees had already left in protest at Mr. Musk’s new contract terms.

To announce their departure from the company, employees have begun tweeting using the hashtag #LoveWhereYouWorked and a saluting emoji.

There will probably be less than 2,000 individuals remaining after the dust settles today, a former Twitter employee who chose to remain anonymous told the BBC.

They also mentioned that their entire team had been fired.

“His manager, the team’s manager, was fired. The manager of that manager was afterwards fired. One of the executives fired on the first day was the person up there. As a result, no one is still in that chain of command.”

Around 7,500 people worked for Twitter before Elon Musk took over. Thousands of contract workers were also reportedly hired by the company, the most of whom are said to have been let go.

Another person claimed that despite being ready to put in long hours, they had quit their job.

When I was already putting in 60 to 70 hours per week, they claimed, “I didn’t want to work for someone who threatened us via email on multiple times about only “special tweeps should work here.”

The richest man in the world acquired Twitter last month in a $44 billion (£37 billion) deal, becoming the company’s CEO in the process.

In response to a query on worries that Twitter was set to shut down after the notification about the closure of Twitter’s offices was sent, Mr. Musk tweeted:

“I’m not very concerned because the best folks are staying,”

He tweeted a meme of a gravestone bearing the Twitter logo in addition to a skull and crossbones emoji.

