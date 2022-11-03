Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Firefighters Save David Hasselfluff the Cat from Blaze

Firefighters Save David Hasselfluff the Cat from Blaze

Articles
Advertisement
Firefighters Save David Hasselfluff the Cat from Blaze

Firefighters Save David Hasselfluff the Cat from Blaze

Advertisement
  • David Hasselfluff, a cat, was saved from the fire by people who came to help.
  • They used an oxygen mask for pets to help the pet, who was having trouble breathing because of the smoke.
  • The Bellevue Fire Department tweeted on Oct. 29 that “David Hasselfluff is in good hands with our paramedics,” along with a picture of first responders holding the cat in their arms.
Advertisement

David Hasselfluff, a cat, was saved from the fire by people who came to help. They used an oxygen mask for pets to help the pet, who was having trouble breathing because of the smoke.

The Bellevue Fire Department tweeted on Oct. 29 that “David Hasselfluff is in good hands with our paramedics,” along with a picture of first responders holding the cat in their arms.

All of the cat’s human family members got out of the house before it caught on fire and destroyed most of it.

Some people died in the fire, which was very sad. A GoFundMe page set up to help pay for David Hasselfluff’s medical bills says that the cat’s owners lost four pets in the fire, and it is thought that another cat also died.

David Hasselfluff was saved from the fire by firefighters, and then he was taken to an animal hospital for emergency care. The cat’s GoFundMe page gave an update on how the pet was doing.

“Hasselfluff is getting better and better today. He is breathing room air, eating well, and not getting any fluids. The plan is for the family to have a visit tomorrow, and he should be able to get back with them soon, once a good temporary place is found “the update on the fundraiser, which was written by a family member of David Hasselfluff, was read.

Advertisement

Also Read

Richmond firefighters rescued kitten from car’s dashboard
Richmond firefighters rescued kitten from car’s dashboard

Video of the rescue has been viewed more than 1,400 times. kitten...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Azerbaijan completely suspends activities of its embassy in Tehran
Azerbaijan completely suspends activities of its embassy in Tehran
Harry and Meghan publish 24-page dossier on $13 million in post-royal work
Harry and Meghan publish 24-page dossier on $13 million in post-royal work
Poor will not be burdened from gas price hike: Musadik Malik
Poor will not be burdened from gas price hike: Musadik Malik
Quran is the only way of our life: PM Mohammed bin Salman
Quran is the only way of our life: PM Mohammed bin Salman
After a two-year ban, Donald Trump is allowed back on Facebook
After a two-year ban, Donald Trump is allowed back on Facebook
When will Ramazan 2023 commence in Pakistan?
When will Ramazan 2023 commence in Pakistan?
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story