Firefighters Save David Hasselfluff the Cat from Blaze

David Hasselfluff, a cat, was saved from the fire by people who came to help. They used an oxygen mask for pets to help the pet, who was having trouble breathing because of the smoke.

The Bellevue Fire Department tweeted on Oct. 29 that “David Hasselfluff is in good hands with our paramedics,” along with a picture of first responders holding the cat in their arms.

All of the cat’s human family members got out of the house before it caught on fire and destroyed most of it.

Some people died in the fire, which was very sad. A GoFundMe page set up to help pay for David Hasselfluff’s medical bills says that the cat’s owners lost four pets in the fire, and it is thought that another cat also died.

David Hasselfluff was saved from the fire by firefighters, and then he was taken to an animal hospital for emergency care. The cat’s GoFundMe page gave an update on how the pet was doing.

“Hasselfluff is getting better and better today. He is breathing room air, eating well, and not getting any fluids. The plan is for the family to have a visit tomorrow, and he should be able to get back with them soon, once a good temporary place is found “the update on the fundraiser, which was written by a family member of David Hasselfluff, was read.

