Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • International
  • Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison criticized for hidden ministries
Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison criticized for hidden ministries

Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison criticized for hidden ministries

Articles
Advertisement
Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison criticized for hidden ministries

Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison criticized for hidden ministries

Advertisement
  • The nation’s parliament censured former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for granting himself hidden powers while in office.
  • The historic motion comes in response to a stinging assessment that claimed his actions “corroded faith in government.”
  • It’s the first time the House of Representatives has censured a former prime minister.
Advertisement

Mr Morrison has defended appointing himself to several ministries, calling the censure “retribution” by opponents.

Advertisement

In August, it emerged that Mr Morrison had become joint minister for health, finance, treasury, home affairs and resources in the two years before he lost power in May.

Advertisement

Most ministers were unaware they were sharing portfolios with Mr Morrison and he has been widely criticised, including by close colleagues.

Mr Morrison – now a backbench MP – has said the decisions were made amid the “extraordinary times” of the pandemic.

Advertisement

An investigation found his appointments were legal, and that he used his extra powers only once – to overrule a minister in a matter unrelated to the pandemic.

Advertisement

But it ruled Mr Morrison “fundamentally undermined” responsible government. Another inquiry found that most of his appointments had “little if any connection to the pandemic”.

Advertisement

The Albanese government has already promised new laws that would require any similar appointments to be publicly disclosed in future.

Advertisement

But Mr Albanese said the parliament also had a duty to condemn his predecessor’s actions.

Advertisement

They put Australia on a “slippery slope” away from “precious” democracy, he said on Wednesday.

“The public didn’t know something it was entitled to know… that undermined the functioning of this parliament, that undermined our democratic institutions.”

Advertisement

Mr Morrison told parliament that with hindsight he believed his decisions had been “unnecessary” and he’d given them “insufficient consideration”.

Advertisement

“None of us can claim to be infallible in such circumstances, and I do not,” he said.

Advertisement

But he stopped short of an apology, and argued the censure was about “political intimidation” and “retribution”.

Advertisement

Most of his centre-right coalition colleagues supported that view, but one MP, Bridget Archer, said she didn’t accept Mr Morrison’s explanation of his actions and supported the censure.

Advertisement

“And I’m deeply disappointed by the lack of genuine apology, or more importantly, understanding of the impact of these decisions,” she said in parliament.

Former Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews – one of the colleagues who unknowingly shared a portfolio with Mr Morrison – also abstained from the vote.

Advertisement

A censure is the parliament’s way of formally expressing disapproval in an MP. Such motions are rare and largely symbolic, but they can have political consequences.

Also Read

Lecanemab, an Alzheimer’s medication, is recognized as a huge breakthrough
Lecanemab, an Alzheimer’s medication, is recognized as a huge breakthrough

It has been hailed as monumental and historic because the first medication...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
India: Relocation of 1,000 crocodiles raises questions
India: Relocation of 1,000 crocodiles raises questions
Anwar Ibrahim: Limited time as PM of Malaysia
Anwar Ibrahim: Limited time as PM of Malaysia
Afghanistan: 'I'm living in fear for my life'
Afghanistan: 'I'm living in fear for my life'
US: Price limit on Russian oil would affect Putin
US: Price limit on Russian oil would affect Putin
Rights organization: Israel will send a Palestinian lawyer to France
Rights organization: Israel will send a Palestinian lawyer to France
Chinese police are tracking down protesters by tapping cellphone data
Chinese police are tracking down protesters by tapping cellphone data
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story