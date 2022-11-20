In the Raleigh Christmas parade, a girl is struck by a truck and killed; the driver is charged

Police claim that a driver of a car towing a float lost control close to an intersection and struck the girl while moving slowly.

The unidentified girl was a dancer for CC & Company Dance Complex. Roy Cooper.

The governor of North Carolina, expressed his “devastation” over the tragedy.

Authorities said on Saturday that a girl was killed after being struck by a vehicle hauling a float during a Christmas parade in Raleigh, North Carolina.

According to a news release from the police, the driver of a car in the parade lost control close to an intersection and struck the girl while moving at a slow speed. She passed away after being admitted to the hospital in a critical condition. The Saturday morning collision did not cause any other injuries.

The car, which was hauling a float with many people on it, was said to be driven by three people, according to the police. Driver charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless driving, using incorrect equipment, moving in a dangerous manner, and carrying a pistol in a parade after cooperating with detectives. The person’s name has not been made public by authorities.

According to local news outlets, the girl, who has not been named, was a dancer with CC & Company Dance Complex. On Facebook, the dance school posted a message.

“As we type these words to you, we’re still in disbelief. The events of this morning have crushed us. We also know that many of our children witnessed this tragedy, which is difficult to comprehend, according to the statement. “Would you kindly check in on one another? Pray for our dance family, especially those who are most severely impacted.

Roy Cooper, the governor of North Carolina, expressed his “devastation” over the tragedy.

