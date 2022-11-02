Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer gave Nikolas Cruz, who is 24 years old, a life sentence without the chance of parole for each of his 17 murder convictions.

Scherer also put 14 of the 17 people who tried to kill someone in jail for life with a minimum of 20 years, and he put the other three in jail for life without the chance to get out.

The court ordered that the counts go in order.

Advertisement

Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer gave Nikolas Cruz, who is 24 years old, a life sentence without the chance of parole for each of his 17 murder convictions.

Scherer also put 14 of the 17 people who tried to kill someone in jail for life with a minimum of 20 years, and he put the other three in jail for life without the chance to get out. The court ordered that the counts go in order.

After two days of hearing from family members and survivors of the February 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in South Florida, relatives of those who died and survivors told the shooter that they were upset that he would not be put to death.

“It is tragic how any one who heard and witnessed all this did not give this killer the heaviest sentence possible,” Annika Dworet, mother of 17-year-old victim Nicholas Dworet, said Wednesday. Florida’s death penalty is toughest. How bad must the offence be to merit the death penalty?

“My prayer is that you’ll be unhappy for the rest of your terrible life,” Lori Alhadeff said.

I wish your grief scars you every day.”

Advertisement

Even though gun violence is still a major issue in the US, Cruz pled guilty to 17 murder and 17 attempted murder charges for the deadliest US high school massacre.

Also Read The Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz defence requests a 45-day delay The defense for Nikolas Cruz asked for a 45-day continuance on Monday...