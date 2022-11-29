Karnataka: A lecturer at Manipal University likens a Muslim student to Kasab

A college professor in the state of Karnataka in southern India has been prohibited from teaching after it was claimed that he linked the name of a Muslim student to that of a terrorist.

On social media, a video showing the student rejecting the statement has gained a lot of attention and shares.

In a statement released on Monday, the college said that it has opened an investigation into the event.

Advertisement

On social media, a video showing the student rejecting the statement has gained a lot of attention and shares.

In a statement released on Monday, the college said that it has opened an investigation into the event.

On social media, the professor’s remark has caused uproar.

After asking a student for his name at the Manipal Institute of Technology in the Udupi region, the lecturer allegedly remarked, “Oh you are like Kasab,” according to NDTV news station.

The only remaining gunman from the terror strikes on November 26, 2008 in Mumbai, the financial hub of India, was Ajmal Kasab. In 2012, he was found guilty and hung.

Kasab was one of a group of Pakistani militants who kept Mumbai hostage for 60 hours while launching attacks on a prestigious train station, five-star hotels, and a Jewish cultural centre. In the attack, 166 people were killed, including several police officers.

Advertisement

The student can be heard informing the lecturer that linking his name to Kasab’s “is not funny” in the 45-second video that has been posted online.

Being a Muslim in this nation and having to deal with all of this on a daily basis is not funny, he claims.

The student is heard complaining that the apology “doesn’t change how you believe” despite the professor apologising and saying, “You are just like my son,” which doesn’t appear to appease her.

Many Twitter users criticised the professor’s remarks, claiming they reeked of prejudice, and brought attention to the regular biases that India’s minority Muslims experience.

Observers claim that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration took office in 2014, there have been more violent events against minority communities in the nation. Some users commended the student for speaking up in class.

The professor has been prevented from teaching until the investigation is finished, the institute stated in a statement on Monday.

Advertisement

It continued by saying that it takes pleasure in the variety of its student body and is dedicated to treating everyone equally, “irrespective of caste, religion, region, or gender.”

The incident was sad, and the university strongly opposes it, a public relations representative for the school told the Scroll news website.

Also Read A common joint pain treatment may hasten the advancement of arthritis patients who had corticosteroid injections experienced a faster progression of their knee...