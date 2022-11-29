Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • International
  • Karnataka: A lecturer at Manipal University likens a Muslim student to Kasab
Karnataka: A lecturer at Manipal University likens a Muslim student to Kasab

Karnataka: A lecturer at Manipal University likens a Muslim student to Kasab

Articles
Advertisement
Karnataka: A lecturer at Manipal University likens a Muslim student to Kasab

Karnataka: A lecturer at Manipal University likens a Muslim student to Kasab

Advertisement
  • A college professor in the state of Karnataka in southern India has been prohibited from teaching after it was claimed that he linked the name of a Muslim student to that of a terrorist.
  • On social media, a video showing the student rejecting the statement has gained a lot of attention and shares.
  • In a statement released on Monday, the college said that it has opened an investigation into the event.
Advertisement

On social media, a video showing the student rejecting the statement has gained a lot of attention and shares.

In a statement released on Monday, the college said that it has opened an investigation into the event.

On social media, the professor’s remark has caused uproar.

After asking a student for his name at the Manipal Institute of Technology in the Udupi region, the lecturer allegedly remarked, “Oh you are like Kasab,” according to NDTV news station.

The only remaining gunman from the terror strikes on November 26, 2008 in Mumbai, the financial hub of India, was Ajmal Kasab. In 2012, he was found guilty and hung.

Kasab was one of a group of Pakistani militants who kept Mumbai hostage for 60 hours while launching attacks on a prestigious train station, five-star hotels, and a Jewish cultural centre. In the attack, 166 people were killed, including several police officers.

Advertisement

The student can be heard informing the lecturer that linking his name to Kasab’s “is not funny” in the 45-second video that has been posted online.

Being a Muslim in this nation and having to deal with all of this on a daily basis is not funny, he claims.

The student is heard complaining that the apology “doesn’t change how you believe” despite the professor apologising and saying, “You are just like my son,” which doesn’t appear to appease her.

Many Twitter users criticised the professor’s remarks, claiming they reeked of prejudice, and brought attention to the regular biases that India’s minority Muslims experience.

Observers claim that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration took office in 2014, there have been more violent events against minority communities in the nation. Some users commended the student for speaking up in class.

The professor has been prevented from teaching until the investigation is finished, the institute stated in a statement on Monday.

Advertisement

It continued by saying that it takes pleasure in the variety of its student body and is dedicated to treating everyone equally, “irrespective of caste, religion, region, or gender.”

The incident was sad, and the university strongly opposes it, a public relations representative for the school told the Scroll news website.

Also Read

A common joint pain treatment may hasten the advancement of arthritis
A common joint pain treatment may hasten the advancement of arthritis

patients who had corticosteroid injections experienced a faster progression of their knee...

Advertisement

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin passes away at age 96
Former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin passes away at age 96
Sanna Marin and Jacinda Ardern denies their meeting because of their
Sanna Marin and Jacinda Ardern denies their meeting because of their "similar ages"
US demands that a Cambodian labour activist be freed
US demands that a Cambodian labour activist be freed
Following the Covid protests, China intends to
Following the Covid protests, China intends to "shut down"
Tens of thousands of Covid fines are eliminated in New South Wales
Tens of thousands of Covid fines are eliminated in New South Wales
The hotline for Russian soldiers to surrender during the Ukraine war
The hotline for Russian soldiers to surrender during the Ukraine war
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story