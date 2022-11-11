Key midterm races are too close to call, it’s still unclear who will control Senate and House

As of early Wednesday morning, control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate of the United States was still up in the air

States all around the country continued to tally ballots in close midterm election contests

The outcome of a number of competitive races will determine whether or not Democrats will maintain their razor-thin majorities in the House and Senate, or whether or not Republicans will grab control of one or both chambers of the legislature.

Advertisement

The expected victory of Democratic Lt. Governor John Fetterman against Republican Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s Senate race represents a significant victory for the Democratic Party. According to a News channel, crucial elections for the Senate in the states of Georgia, Wisconsin, Nevada, and Arizona have not yet been decided.

Especially in the Senate, where Georgia’s race could be headed for a runoff at the beginning of December, it may take days or even weeks to decide how the power dynamic will play out. With 96% of the votes counted, the Republican candidate Herschel Walker is trailing behind the Democrat Raphael Warnock by 0.5 percentage points. However, neither candidate has received the more than 50% of the vote that is required by the state election laws to win the seat.

According to an estimate by a news channel, the Republicans could end up with 220 members in the House, which would give them a slender majority. However, the party went into Election Day with the intention of capturing a majority of the seats in the chamber.

Also Read Mitch McConnell quiets on Trump’s midterm impact Mitch McConnell was asked if he blamed former President Donald Trump for...