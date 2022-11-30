Matt Wright is being investigated for a catastrophic helicopter crash

Advertisement
  • News
  • International
An acclaimed Australian reality television co-star and friend who was died in a helicopter crash has been prosecuted.

Matt Wright, also known as the Outback Wrangler, is charged with perverting the course of justice, falsifying and destroying evidence, interfering with witnesses, and breaking and entering.

He is the third individual to face charges in relation to the crash that claimed the life of Chris “Willow” Wilson in February.

Every wrongdoing is refuted by Mr. Wright.

In a remote area of the Northern Territory, Mr. Wilson, 34, was gathering crocodile eggs while dangling from the helicopter in a sling (NT). He passed away, and the pilot was gravely hurt.

Approximately 500 kilometres (310 miles) east of Darwin in Arnhem Land, Mr. Wright was among the first on the scene despite not being on board.

He is most known internationally as the protagonist of the reality series Outback Wrangler on National Geographic and Wild Croc Territory on Netflix. The 43-year-old has also served as an Australia tourist ambassador and owns a number of small local tourism firms.

Following the court’s Wednesday decision to grant Mr. Wright bail, his attorney issued a statement to the media in which his client asserted his innocence.

He added, “Matt Wright vehemently denies these allegations and will be fighting them.”

He is understandably saddened that charges have been brought in connection with the horrific tragedy that claimed the life of Chris Wilson, Matt’s closest friend.

In January, the case will be heard in court again.

The Australian tabloid stated that Netflix is under pressure from Mr. Wilson’s widow to axe Mr. Wright’s programme, but the business has chosen not to comment.

A second helicopter pilot and a former senior police officer have been charged with crimes related to the crash.

