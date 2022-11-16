Michael Gove calls the death of a toddler from mould intolerable.

Awaab Ishak, age 2, passed away from a respiratory illness brought on by exposure to the mould in his apartment.

According to Housing Secretary Michael Gove, the death of a youngster after he endured months of mould infestation in his house is a “intolerable tragedy.”

Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) was regularly notified of the situation by Awaab’s father, but no action was ever done.

In order to ensure that housing associations in charge of providing social housing are “held to account,” the minister stated that the government was bringing forward legislation.

The continued employment of RBH Chief Executive Gareth Swarbrick at a salary of £185,000 “beggars belief,” according to Mr. Gove.

Coroner Joanne Kearsley criticised RBH for not being “proactive” and questioned how a two-year-old kid could die in the UK in 2020 from mould exposure.

Mold developed in the house as a result of inadequate ventilation.

After residing in the wet one-bedroom apartment in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, Awaab passed away in December 2020 as the result of a heart arrest.

Despite complaining about the mould, his father Faisal Abdullah claimed that RBH had left the family “completely feeling worthless.”

Mr. Gove said that local government officials and housing organisations could not attribute the child’s passing to a lack of government financing.

Awaab’s passing, according to Mr. Swarbrick, should serve as a “wake-up call for everyone in housing, social care, and health.”

We failed to recognise the extent of the health risk that the family’s home’s mould posed to the young youngster, he claimed.

“We must make sure this can never happen again,” the housing administrator continued.