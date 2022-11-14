Advertisement
  Mitch McConnell & Donald Trump: Republican rage over midterm elections
Mitch McConnell & Donald Trump: Republican rage over midterm elections

  • Trump’s detractors attacked him for the bad performance.
  • White House has given its strongest indication.
  • President Joe Biden will run for re-election.
Recriminations within the Republican Party have been stirred by news that Democrats have retained control of the US Senate following this week’s midterm elections.

Trump’s detractors attacked him for the bad performance, while other Republicans accused Mitch McConnell, their leader in the Senate.

Meanwhile, the White House has given its strongest indication yet that President Joe Biden will run for re-election.

The race for the US House of Representatives is still open.

Republicans are still favored to win the lower house of Congress, which would hurt President Joe Biden’s plans, but their potential majority is shrinking as votes continue to be counted.

Over the weekend, US networks projected that Democrats had picked up two Senate seats in Arizona and Nevada, retaining control of the upper house.

“This is the third election in a row that Trump has hurt us,” Maryland’s Republican governor, Larry Hogan, told on Sunday.

“He said we’d be tired of winning. Well, I’m tired of losing.”

But the real test will be whether Trump’s allies support him in the coming days and weeks, says correspondent Anthony Zurcher.

History shows that the party that controls the White House usually loses seats in midterm elections, and the Democrats’ performance this year is considered the best for an incumbent party in at least 20 years.

“The pundits in Washington said we can’t win because history, history, history,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told in program.

But Democrats “never embraced punditry” and focused on “the contrast between themselves and their opponents,” said the senior California Democrat.

Mrs. Pelosi was among a handful of party officials on Sunday who endorsed President Biden for re-election in 2024.

