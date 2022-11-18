Nancy Pelosi resigns as the US House Democrats’ leader

Nancy Pelosi, who has led Democrats in the US House of Representatives for almost two decades, has announced she is standing down from the role.

The 82-year-old is the most powerful Democrat in Congress and the first woman to serve as speaker of the House

In a statement on Thursday, President Biden called Mrs Pelosi “the most consequential speaker of the House of Representatives in our history”.

In the lower house of Congress, she will continue to represent her California district.

It happens at a time when projections indicate that Republicans will regain control of the House after the midterm elections.

Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, has secured his party’s candidacy for speaker of the incoming Congress and is likely to succeed Nancy Pelosi in that position.

In a statement read aloud in the chamber on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, “I never would have believed that someday I would move from homemaker to House speaker.”

“I won’t run for Democratic leadership in the upcoming Congress again. A new generation must now take the helm of the Democratic caucus “She spoke.

Mrs. Pelosi will continue in the position she first assumed in 1987 until January 2025, when a new Congress will take office.

Hakeem Jeffries, a congressman from New York, is generally anticipated to assume the top Democratic leadership position in the House, making him the first black lawmaker in US history.

The only position in Congress specifically mentioned in the US Constitution is Speaker of the House. It is the next in line for the presidency after the vice president.

What bills are considered and voted on is decided by the speaker, his deputy, and the chairs of the committees. They choose the topics for discussion and establish the agenda.

In 2003, Mrs. Pelosi was named minority leader, a position that denotes the person in charge of the House opposition. She then became the first woman to lead a major party in either chamber of Congress in 2006, when the Democrats regained control of the House for the first time in more than ten years.

Four years later, Mrs. Pelosi was named minority leader once more, but she didn’t take the speaker’s seat until 2019.

One of the most successful US legislative leaders in history, Nancy Pelosi is a significant asset for Democrats and a deadly foe for Republicans.

She is a force on Capitol Hill and a target for criticism due to her legislative prowess, flawless sense of legislative timing, and talent for political theatre.

Her press conferences and speeches rarely served as motivation. However, she faced minimal challenges in maintaining the unity of her turbulent and frequently tiny majority in the house on crucial votes.

However, her strength has come at a cost. She became a hobgoblin of the right in part because of her skills.

The development of younger leaders within the chamber has also been stifled by the length and intensity of her hold on House Democrats over the past two decades.

They might finally get their chance now. However, they’ll have big shoes to fill.

