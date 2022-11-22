New Hampshire hiker, age 20, reported missing

Emily Sotelo was meant to hike a path to Mount Lafayette on Sunday morning, according to the state fish and wildlife department, but she never did.

A 20-year-old hiker who was intended to follow a route near Mount Lafayette but never returned is being sought by searchers in New Hampshire, according to officials.

About zero degrees and winds of 30 to 40 mph were reported for the ridge.

On Sunday morning, Emily Sotelo was dropped off at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, a city in the state’s north, but she did not show up when she was supposed to.

Sotelo, who is about 115 pounds and stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, was last seen sporting a brown jacket. She was instructed to follow the Mount Lafayette, Haystack, and Flume routes.

The height of Mount Lafayette exceeds 5,000 feet. Call the New Hampshire State Police dispatch at 603-271-1170 if you believe you may have run into her.

As of 5 p.m. on Monday, the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team reported on its Facebook page that Sotelo had not been located. According to the group, 60 searchers were involved, and when the weather allows, helicopters are also being deployed.

Tomorrow, everyone will be out again, it stated.

