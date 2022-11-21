Official reports that 19 persons were beaten in northeastern Afghanistan

Since the Taliban took over the government last year, it looked to be the first official confirmation that beatings and floggings are being administered in the nation.

A Taliban spokesman declared on Thursday that the group is dedicated to carrying out all Sharia regulations.

Afghanistan’s KABUL — According to a Supreme Court official, 19 persons in northeastern Afghanistan were given whippings for stealing, running away from home, and adultery. The Taliban’s resolve to adhere to their rigid interpretation of Sharia, or Islamic law, was reinforced by the proclamation.

The gang executed persons found guilty of crimes in Taliban courts publicly, flogged them, and stoned them under its prior control in the late 1990s.

The Taliban first pledged to be more moderate and support women’s and minority rights after taking over Afghanistan last year. Instead, they have curtailed rights and liberties, such as prohibiting girls from attending school past the sixth grade.

In Taloqan City in Takhar Province’s northeast, 10 men and 9 women were each given 39 blows to the face on November 11, according to Abdul Rahim Rashid, a representative of the Supreme Court. After Friday prayers, he claimed, the penalty was administered in the major mosque of the city in front of elders, scholars, and locals.



Rashid withheld information about the 19 individuals, such as their origins and what transpired after they were spanked, from the audience. He said that two courts reviewed their cases before they were found guilty, supporting information from a Supreme Court statement.

The United Nations has expressed growing worry that measures restricting basic freedoms and education for girls will worsen Afghanistan’s economic crisis and increase isolation, poverty, and insecurity.

The transition of the former insurgents from insurgency and warfare to government has been difficult due to the economic collapse and lack of official recognition from the international world.

