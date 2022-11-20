Over 320,000 American Teslas have been recalled due to a rear light problem

The news comes after the company recalled roughly 30,000 Model X vehicles in the US on Friday due to a problem that might lead to an improper front passenger air bag deployment.

There have been no complaints of accidents or injuries linked to the recall, according to Texas-based Tesla, which said it will provide an over-the-air update to fix the rear light problem.

The announcement comes after the company recalled over 30,000 Model X vehicles in the US on Friday.

Advertisement

According to a file made public on Saturday, Tesla is recalling more than 321,000 vehicles in the United States because tail lights may occasionally stop working.

The revelation comes after the firm recalled over 30,000 Model X vehicles on Friday in the US due to a problem that could cause the front passenger air bag to activate wrongly, sending its shares down nearly 3% to a nearly two-year low.

The maker of electric vehicles stated that some 2023 Model 3 and 2020–2023 Model Y vehicles are included in the tail light-related recall in the document submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Saturday.

There have been no complaints of accidents or injuries linked to the recall, according to Texas-based Tesla, which said it will provide an over-the-air update to fix the rear light problem.

The business claimed that the recall was necessary in response to consumer complaints about car tail lights not lighting up that it learned about in late October, mostly from international markets.

According to the analysis, the lights occasionally stop working because of an abnormality that could result in erroneous fault detections when the vehicle is waking up. Three warranty reports regarding the problem, according to Tesla, were received.

Advertisement

According to NHTSA data, Tesla has documented 19 U.S. recall campaigns affecting more than 3.7 million vehicles in 2022, including four returns in November.

Also Read UN climate negotiations are about to agree to establish a disaster fund An official close to negotiations stated that the United States, which in...