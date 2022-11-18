Advertisement
Phoenix father suspected of murdering his own family

Articles
Phoenix father suspected of murdering his wife, three young children, and himself in a gas-smelling house

  • The five slain family members included two 6-month-old children and a 3-year-old.
  • They were found dead in a home that had open propane tanks, police said.
  • A Phoenix man is suspected in the deaths of his wife and their three young children before he fatally shot himself, police said Thursday.
Prior to shooting himself dead on Thursday, a man from Phoenix is accused in the killings of his wife and their three small children, according to authorities.

Following a call of an unresponsive person and a strong gas stench just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday, police and fire authorities said they found the victims inside the house.

Marla Jordan Hudgens, 40, and her children Christopher, 3, Gwen, 6, and Faye, 6 months old, were discovered dead, according to a statement from the police on Thursday.
They displayed “clear symptoms of trauma,” according to the authorities.

Also discovered dead in the house was the suspect, 44-year-old Jasen Michael Hudgens. He was identified by the police as the father and husband. Investigators think that he killed himself.
Police stated that they were still looking into the incident’s origins.

The house had open propane tanks and a gas pipe that wasn’t connected to any appliances, according to the police. The utility company said that none of its machinery had leaks.

