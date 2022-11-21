Police in Idaho are looking for video in connection with a quadruple homicide

Authorities ask the help of any witnesses who may have firsthand reports or footage of the early-morning attacks near the state university.

The night of a quadruple homicide, several people who had contact with the victims were ruled out and dismissed by police in Idaho.

Police’s only remaining chance is victims.

When a triple homicide occurred in Idaho, police shot down rumours and ruled out numerous people who had contact with the deceased that evening, leaving witnesses and video as their main lines of inquiry.

James Fry, the head of Moscow police, appealed to the public for assistance on Sunday in resolving the savage stabbing deaths of four individuals on November 13 near the University of Idaho campus.

At a news conference, he stated, “Anyone who has witnessed any noteworthy noteworthy conduct, has any video surveillance, or can provide pertinent information about these murders please phone our tip line.”

Students Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were each stabbed many times, according to a statement from the Moscow Police Department.

The four were reportedly attacked while they were sleeping, according to police, and some of them may have defensive wounds from what was allegedly a split-second fight-or-flight reaction.

In the 7-square-mile city of roughly 26,000 residents, the chief and other authorities tried to reassure the neighbourhood on Sunday that they are committed to solving the crime and had dozens of investigators and extra cops, including 15 state troopers, on the job.

Detectives have so far conducted 90 interviews after sorting through 646 tips, according to Fry. Doorbell, cellphone, and surveillance footage that was taken between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. that morning in the vicinity of the home—which is approximately a half-block from campus—is what investigators are looking for, according to police.

City police Capt. Roger Lanier said at the press conference that they have eliminated a man in a white hoodie who was observed close to victims Mogen and Goncalves at a food truck just before last call that morning as a potential suspect.

According to authorities, the two had been drinking at a club in Moscow before visiting the food truck and then requesting a ride home. According to Lanier, detectives also ruled out the driver who drove the two home.

Police don’t think the person Goncalves’ cellphone dialled seven times after she got home is connected to the attack, according to Fry.

In an interview, Sister Kristi Goncalves stated, “If Kaylee was in immediate danger, her or Madi — they wouldn’t have been phoning this individual. They would have called 911.”

Police said on Saturday that the two roommates who were at home during the attack probably slept off.

Authorities were less forthcoming about who dialled 911 just before noon on Sunday to report a person who was unconscious at the house where the victims were discovered dead.

Fry refused to give the caller’s name, but said that it wasn’t one of the victims or the two roommates who were present at home but were not directly affected by the violence. According to investigators, the caller used one of those housemates’ cellphones.

Fry stated on Sunday, “The identity of the 911 caller and the details of the call have not been revealed.”

Fry responded to inquiries later by stating, “There were other friends who had arrived at the place.”

