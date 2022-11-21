Power Rangers actor Jason David Frank passes away at age 49

The “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” television series, which aired for three seasons from 1993 to 1996, is primarily remembered for Frank’s performance as Tommy Oliver.

As we cope with the death of such a lovely human being, please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this terrible time, said manager Justine Hunt in a statement. He had a deep love for his fans, friends, and family. He’ll be genuinely missed.

The “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” television series, which aired for three seasons from 1993 to 1996, is primarily remembered for Frank’s performance as Tommy Oliver. Frank’s character made an appearance in 225 episodes in total, more than any other ranger, according to his IMBd website.

Frank’s character, who debuted as the well-known Green Ranger, later changed into the White Ranger, Red Zeo, and Red Turbo Ranger before making a comeback in 2004 as the Black Dino Thunder Ranger. The actor also appeared in “Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie” in 1997 and “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers the Movie” in 1995.

His fighting prowess didn’t end on the screen. He was an 8th degree black belt and a member of the World Karate Union Hall of Fame. He also ran Rising Sun Karate, a dojo for martial arts.

The hashtag “Rest in Power” was trending on Twitter on Sunday, and there were a tonne of tweets featuring heartfelt comments and tributes to the late childhood hero.

The original Black Ranger, Walter Emanuel Jones, paid tribute to his late co-star on Instagram by posting a photo of the “Power Rangers” team posing on the red carpet.

He wrote with the emoji for prayer hands, “Can’t believe it…. RIP Jason David Frank.” The loss of another member of our unique family breaks my heart.

