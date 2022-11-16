Republicans suggest Kevin McCarthy to head the House in US midterm elections.

Republican candidates for the US midterm elections recommend Kevin McCarthy to lead the House

Republican candidates for the US midterm elections recommend Kevin McCarthy to lead the House.

Kevin McCarthy has been nominated by his party to be the speaker of the new Congress as the Republicans are on the verge of regaining control of the House of Representatives.

After winning 50 seats in the midterm elections, one more than the Republicans, Democrats will maintain their majority in the Senate.

Georgia’s next run-off election could result in an additional seat for the Democrats. Advertisement

He received 188 votes in a vote held behind closed doors on Tuesday to become the House speaker.

To secure the position, Mr. McCarthy will need 218 votes, or a majority of the House, in January.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi would be replaced if he prevails.

Democrats led by President Joe Biden have already maintained control of the Senate.

McCarthy, a native of California, has served as the House representative for a region of the state that leans heavily Republican since 2007.

Advertisement

In a letter to House Republicans last week, he formally announced his bid for speaker and asked them to “stay together and maintain our purpose.”

Republicans look to be on the approach of capturing a razor-thin House majority, with votes still being tallied in some crucial contests, but they fall far short of the “red wave” some had projected.

Mr. McCarthy had previously run for speaker in 2015 but was forced to resign due to an error.

In an interview with Channel, he claimed that Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign was the target of a Republican-led congressional probe into the 2012 attack on a US diplomatic compound in Libya.

After Republicans lost the majority in the House in the 2018 US midterm elections—during which Mr. McCarthy grew close to former President Donald Trump—he later became the House minority leader.

McCarthy reportedly asked Mr. Trump to demand demonstrators to leave during a heated phone call on January 6, 2021, amid the Capitol disturbances.

Advertisement

But a few days later, he went to see the former president at his Florida mansion, Mar-a-Lago, and they looked to mend fences.

With 188 votes in favour and 31 votes against on Tuesday, Mr. McCarthy handily defeated right-wing populist congressman Andy Biggs of Arizona for the speaker candidacy.

But in order to succeed Mr. Biggs as speaker in January, Mr. McCarthy must now win over the team members who supported Mr. Biggs.

After Florida Senator Rick Scott notified colleagues at lunch on Tuesday that he intended to challenge current minority leader Mitch McConnell, the Republican leadership in the Senate may potentially encounter difficulties.

It would be the first opposition Mr. McConnell has seen in his fifteen years in office, indicating a breach within the Republican party in the wake of the disastrous midterm election results in the US.

After winning 50 seats in the midterm elections, one more than the Republicans, Democrats will maintain their majority in the Senate. Georgia’s next run-off election could give Democrats a second seat.