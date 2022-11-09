Results of the abortion election: Kentucky is likely to support choice

The outcome here will follow three other pro-choice victories in this year’s midterm election.

Pro-choice activists mingled in a hotel ballroom in Louisville

As the last votes are tallied in a state referendum on an anti-abortion law, abortion advocates in Kentucky are poised for an underdog victory.

The outcome here will follow three other pro-choice victories in this year’s midterm elections: the right to abortion has already been established in the constitutions of Vermont, Michigan, and California.

But in Kentucky, the anticipated outcome won’t necessarily mean that the state’s present abortion restrictions, which cover practically all of the state, are repealed.

The wave of ballot initiatives, which were decided on concurrently with other midterm elections, followed the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June, terminating a constitutional guarantee of access to abortion.

Pro-choice activists mingled in a hotel ballroom in Louisville, Kentucky’s capital and largest city. The room was surrounded by bright yellow balloons with the words “Bans off our bodies” printed on them.

But the atmosphere started to change shortly after the votes closed on Tuesday night. Vote projections were announced as partygoers danced and cheered, gradually raising their voices to a thunderous shout. They had already defeated a referendum initiative that would have officially eliminated abortion rights from Kentucky’s constitution, making it evident that they were likely to prevail.

Elizabeth Nash, a policy analyst at the Guttmacher Institute, a pro-choice research organization, declared that “abortion is a winning topic.” “Voters favor giving people physical freedom and control over their own life. To be an American is essentially to embrace that.”

The pro-choice victory in Kentucky will probably be added to the ones in Vermont, Michigan, and California.

There is still one more ballot initiative to be called in Montana. There, voters were asked to decide on a “born alive” initiative that would penalize medical personnel for failing to save the lives of newborns born at all stages of development, including the extremely uncommon situation where a live birth follows an induced abortion.

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year, terminating the federal guarantee of abortion rights, this is the most ballot initiatives on abortion ever presented in a single US election.

13 states currently prohibit abortion in most circumstances, and others severely restrict access.

Together, these five policies could alter how many Americans can receive abortion care. They have also served as litmus tests for Americans’ attitudes about abortion rights and the harsh restrictions put in place since Roe was overturned.

Pro-choice proponents can declare a decisive triumph thus far.

According to a Reuters exit survey, one in four voters nationwide indicated abortion was their top concern when selecting how to cast their ballot on Tuesday. Furthermore, 61% of Americans, according to Pew Research, believe that abortion should be permitted in all or most circumstances.

According to Kentucky election results as of 03:00 local time (08:00 GMT), voters appeared to have rejected adding a single language to the state’s constitution that would have expressly stated that there was “nothing” in the document to support or protect abortion.

The head of communications at NARAL Pro-Choice America, Angela Vasquez-Giroux, said, “This vote is really powerful proof that what we’ve known from research and polling is true: abortion is not political, it’s not partisan.” “The majority of Americans view abortion as a growth in their right to personal freedom.”

The anti-abortion lobby, which has saturated state legislatures with abortion bans since Roe v. Wade’s decision, will also suffer a huge hit as a result of the outcomes from Vermont, Michigan, California, and certainly Kentucky.

One of the biggest anti-abortion organizations in the nation, Students for Life of America, president Kristan Hawkins stated, “Ballot initiatives are tough; you have to educate voters on specific terminology — that phrase can be the death blow occasionally.”

Ms. Hawkins declared that she would continue to concentrate on reforming state laws, citing Oklahoma’s essentially proscription of abortion as her “dream” state’s legislation.

The Roe v. Wade ruling by the Supreme Court did not immediately remove abortion restrictions that had been put in place before the pro-choice decision. Abortion is still nearly fully illegal in Kentucky.

However, a vote in favor of abortion will support upcoming legal challenges to the state’s two bans. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Planned Parenthood attorneys will appear in court on November 15th.

Director of the Kentucky ACLU Amber Duke remarked, “This was the first step in the process.” We’ll be in court the following week, and this was essential to our ability to continue the struggle.

The pro-choice campaign faced similar obstacles to the one in Kansas, where a similar ballot item was soundly defeated. In Kentucky, a staunchly conservative state, 75% of persons identify as Christians, with 10% being Catholic and nearly 50% Evangelical, two groups that oppose abortion.

Rand Paul, an anti-abortion Republican, is predicted to defeat Democratic challenger Charles Booker and win his seat and reelection.

Erin Smith, executive director of Kentucky Health Justice Network, said, “It’s kind of impossible to ignore who our senators are, but they don’t speak for all of us. These are the bodies of individuals.

