Sanna Marin and Jacinda Ardern denies their meeting because of their “similar ages”

The leaders of Finland and New Zealand rejected the claim made by a journalist that they set up the meeting because they are “similar in age.”

Ms Marin, who is 37, agreed and said they met “because we are prime ministers”.

In 1961, former New Zealand Prime Minister John Key and former US President Barack Obama were born just a few days apart.

Sanna Marin of Finland and Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand said they met at a news conference in Auckland because they are both prime ministers, not because they are both young, female leaders.

If male leaders had been asked the same question, Ms. Ardern questioned.

“It’s not just because of their gender that two ladies meet,” she remarked.

Many people would wonder if you two are meeting simply because you are similar in age and have a lot in common, said a male journalist from New Zealand radio network Newstalk ZB when asked about the talks.

When asked if Barack Obama and John Key met because of their similar ages, Ms. Ardern cut in to ask, “Whether or not anyone ever questioned Barack Obama and John Key if they met because of their similar ages.”

We obviously have a bigger percentage of men in politics; that is the reality, said 42-year-old Ms. Ardern. It is not only because two ladies meet that they do so.

“Our meeting today is a chance… [to] fully harness the economic prospects between our two countries,” she continued after listing the countries’ trade relations.

She said, “Regardless of our gender, it’s our responsibility to advance it.”

Ms. Marin, 37, concurred and stated that the reason they met was “because we are prime ministers.”

She is the first prime minister of Finland to visit New Zealand, where she is currently on her first official trip.

The leaders claimed that they discussed a number of significant topics during their bilateral discussion, including the global economic slowdown and the cost of living.

Ms. Ardern stated that both countries’ reliance on the rules-based international order is under threat as a result of the crisis, and that they shared a “strong commitment” to assisting Ukraine in the wake of the Russian invasion.

There was also discussion of recent Iranian protests.

We need to work together to address these kinds of challenges, Ms. Marin added. “I also worry about the situation in Iran right now… the brave women who are protesting against the laws and the security condition of women in Iran.”

The journalist’s query led to some social media reaction.

The remark from Ms. Ardern was dubbed a “killshot” by a New Zealand journalist, but many Twitter users termed it misogynistic.

Sanna Marin made headlines all around the world four months ago after pictures of her partying online were posted.

She was criticised for being careless, and some said that sexism was to blame for the uproar.

When questioned at the time, Jacinda Ardern stated that she did not want to interfere with the internal affairs of another nation, but she also implied that the criticism of Ms. Marin had been excessive.

