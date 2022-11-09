South Korea finds bits of Soviet-era weapon as North Korea strikes another missile.

Ballistic missile looked to have fallen into the water.

The missile had a range of 250 km and could fly up to a height of 50 km.

Advertisement

North Korea launched at least one ballistic missile into the ocean after South Korea claimed to have found wreckage from an earlier launch that belonged to an SA-5 surface-to-air missile from the Soviet era on Wednesday, 9 November.

Minutes after the launch was confirmed, the ballistic missile looked to have fallen into the water, according to the Japanese Coast Guard.

According to Japan’s Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada, the missile had a range of 250 km and could fly up to a height of 50 km.

He claimed that Tokyo had harshly denounced the launch and that the administration had used diplomatic channels to lodge a strong protest with North Korea through Beijing.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) of Seoul further reported that it has discovered the launch of an unidentified ballistic missile from North Korea.

The launch took place after South Korea finished its investigation into what it had initially claimed to be a component of a North Korean short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) that had crashed last week close to South Korean waters.

Advertisement

The fragment, which was around 3 meters (3.3 yards) long and 2 meters wide, was revealed to be a component of an SA-5 anti-aircraft missile after analysis, according to the defence ministry, who cited its look and attributes.

At the time, the ministry sharply denounced the missile launch, calling it a violation of a 2018 inter-Korean military agreement that forbade any actions escalating border tensions.

It issued a statement that read, “This SA-5 missile launch was certainly a premeditated, intentional provocation.” Russia has employed comparable missiles in Ukraine for surface-to-surface assaults, and the SA-5 also exhibits features of a surface-to-surface missile.

The missile was found by a South Korean Navy ship using an undersea probe. The North had test-fired several missiles, including perhaps an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), last week in protest at joint air drills between South Korea and the US.

A North Korean ballistic missile had never before come close to South Korean waters.

The military of North Korea claimed the launches were mock attacks on South Korea and the United States and denounced their training as a “dangerous, aggressive war game.”

Advertisement

Pyongyang has reportedly started technical preparations to test a nuclear bomb, the first time it will have done so since 2017. This is according to South Korean and American officials.

The SA-5 air defense missile was initially developed by the Soviet Union, where it was known as the S-200, to take out high-altitude targets such as strategic bombers.

The Missile Defense Project of the Center for Strategic and International Studies claims that the missile was exported throughout the world and is still in use in at least a dozen nations.

According to “The Armed Forces of North Korea: On the Path of Songun,” a 2020 study by Dutch academics, North Korea began receiving SA-5 systems in the middle of the 1980s.

The researchers noted that two locations with these extremely long-ranged systems “cover the entire North Korean airspace as well as a sizable portion of the South Korean airspace.”

However, because they were created to combat strategic aircraft, their effectiveness against contemporary fast jets like the F-15 and F-16 is at best dubious.

Advertisement

Hyonhee Shinn and Josh Smith reported; Kantaro Komiya and Daniel Leussink in Tokyo contributed additional material; Lincoln Feast and Gerry Doyle edited the report.

Also Read South Korea launches fighter jets after spotting 180 North Korean warplanes South Korea says it saw 180 North Korean military aircraft in four-hour...