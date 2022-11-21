state media: Two well-known Iranian actresses are detained

Two well-known Iranian actresses have been detained for openly endorsing widespread antigovernmental demonstrations, according to the state-run media.

Both women had previously made public appearances sans headscarves as a show of support for protesters.

According to the Irna news agency, Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi are charged with conspiring and subverting Iranian authorities.

The morality police in Tehran’s capital city nabbed Mahsa Amini, 22, for allegedly flouting the stringent hijab laws. Three days later, on September 16, she passed away.

Police denied that she was mistreated and said that she had a heart attack. However, there were reports that they had struck her with a baton and hit her head against a car.

Irna reports that Ms. Ghaziani and Ms. Riahi, two multi-award winning actors, were arrested on Sunday at the request of Iran’s prosecutor’s office.

In a post on social media before to her detention, Ms. Ghaziani stated, “Whatever happens, know that as always, I will stand with the people of Iran.”

She said, “This might be my last post.”

Several prominent Iranian public personalities, including the actresses, have publicly stated their support for the demonstrators who are holding demonstrations against the country’s clerical regime.

Separately, Hossein Soori, the president of the Iranian boxing organisation, declared that he would not be returning to Iran after a competition in Spain because of the brutal repression of the protesters there.

According to human rights advocates, security forces’ onslaught on protesters resulted in the deaths of 400 protesters and the detention of 16,800 others.

The protests, according to Iran’s government, are “riots” planned by the nation’s adversaries outside.

In relation to the protests, at least five protestors have received death sentences.

