The top court in New Zealand determines voting age of 18 is discriminatory

Auckland, New Zealand The country’s existing voting age of 18 was found to be discriminatory by New Zealand’s top court on Monday, prompting Parliament to consider lowering it.

The advocacy group Make It 16 purchased the case, which has been in court since 2020 and asks that the age be lowered to allow 16- and 17-year-olds.

The country’s Bill of Rights, which grants individuals the right to be free from age discrimination at the age of 16, was deemed by the Supreme Court to be in conflict with the present voting age of 18, which is 18.

The decision starts a procedure that requires the matter to be discussed in Parliament and examined by a select committee. However, it does not mandate that Parliament raise the voting age.

The administration and Parliament cannot disregard such a clear legal and moral message, declared Make It 16 co-director Caeden Tipler, adding that “this is history.” They must permit our voting.

According to the group’s website, there is inadequate justification to prevent 16-year-olds from voting when they are old enough to drive, have a job, and pay taxes.

New Zealand’s political parties hold varying opinions on the matter. The major opposition party, the National Party, opposes the Green Party’s demand to immediately decrease the voting age to 16.

Christopher Luxon, the leader of the National Party, stated that “clearly, we have to draw a line someplace.” “We feel that the age limit should be 18. The legal drinking age is varied in many different countries, but in our opinion, 18 is fine.

The judgement has not received any public commentary from the Labour government.

