To buy designer brand Tom Ford, Estee Lauder

He said the Estee Lauder companies had been “an extraordinary partner from the first day of my creation of the company and I am thrilled to see them become the luxury stewards in this next chapter of the Tom Ford brand.”

According to the firms, Tom Ford will continue in his current role as creative director at least until 2023.

One financial expert did, however, tell the BBC that he was approaching the takeover cautiously.

“The question becomes whether the Tom Ford name is worth $2.8bn when he steps away and rides off into the sunset as a billionaire in 2023,” Tom Hayes, chairman of Great Hill Capital said.

He added: “Will Estee Lauder be able to sell his wares in his absence or be left holding the bag?”

According to analysts, the luxury goods market is poised for global expansion at this moment, and China is gradually removing its coronavirus import limitations, allowing the high-demand consumers in this market to gradually resume their pre-pandemic spending habits.

Before the pandemic, 35% of the world’s demand for luxury products came from Chinese customers, according to data from Bloomberg.

The global luxury market is anticipated to rise by 21% in 2022 and reach €1.4 trillion (£1.2 trillion), according to researchers at Bain & Company. even in the face of a decline in world economic conditions.

“And it remains poised to see further expansion next year [2023], and for the rest of the decade to 2030”.

The market for clothing, luggage, and cosmetics is forecast to reach €353 billion by the end of 2022, representing a projected 22% increase over the previous year, according to the report.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America is now led by Tom Ford, who initially established his company in 2005. In the 1990s and early 2000s, he served as the creative director at Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent.

Following the news, shares of the immensely valuable Estee Lauder company decreased somewhat in after-hours trading.