Transgenders hopes that their underwear line will foster safety

In the past, Dani St. James “tucked” for the covert and desired shape using painful techniques like gaffer tape.

Now, queens on the UK version of RuPaul’s Drag Race use her goods.

Dani, 30, was born in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, and now resides in Margate, Kent.

She claimed that when she came to terms with her trans identity at the age of 17, her life was forever altered, but unsafe tucking techniques had left her feeling as though “this world is not meant for me, this wasn’t created for me.”

Some trans women choose to have a tuck rather than undergo complete surgery to change their genitalia.

Tucking is a form of protection for trans women, according to Dani, who is also the CEO of the transgender rights organisation Not A Phase. Dani hopes the company will address two problems: injury from imprecise tucking techniques and safety from hate crimes.

Dani claims that, at 6 feet 1 inches (184 cm), she is well aware that, when she passes someone, they are either thinking one of two things.

“It’s either ‘oh my gosh, she is so tall’, which is thankfully what I get for the most part, but also not very many women are six [foot] one, so that’s when they start looking at other things,” said Dani.

“They look for a visible Adam’s apple, or they look straight at your crotch – I have seen so many people stare at my crotch over the years, that’s a really unique experience for trans people.

Advertisement “It’s uncomfortable and it’s horrible, but it happens, so tucking is a safety precaution – 20 years on, I wouldn’t go untucked anywhere.” The most comfortable underwear I have worn since I started feeling gender dysphoria, and the confidence they gave me to start being myself, so much love went into them, and being able to wear outfits that I thought I wouldn’t be able to wear before is such a confidence booster, are just a few of the reviews Dani has received for the underwear and swimwear. Dani remarked that it had been interesting to observe the variety of individuals use the goods. “Trans women are at the forefront of my designs, but it means the world to me that individuals from all backgrounds adore them. Advertisement The fact that the queens from Drag Race are sporting them is also fantastic, in my opinion. Dani remarked that it was a tremendous honour to have created something that could improve the lives of trans women. “My whole life is centred around trying to do things for the trans community, it’s amazing that it came from an idea that I was sick of what was available to us. Advertisement “It’s definitely been a journey but it’s a complete dream come true for me,” she said. Advertisement