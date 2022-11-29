Advertisement
  • Trudeau promises to stand for the First Nation affected by the stabbings
Articles
  • Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada, visited the native community where 11 people were slain in a stabbing rampage earlier this year.
  • Three months after the September attacks, Mr. Trudeau travelled to the James Smith Cree Nation in the Canadian state of Saskatchewan.
  • He met local officials while paying his condolences at the victims’ graves.
Three months after the September attacks, Mr. Trudeau travelled to the James Smith Cree Nation in the Canadian state of Saskatchewan.

He met local officials while paying his condolences at the victims’ graves.

Additionally, Mr. Trudeau pledged C$62.5 million (£38.7 million) in financing for the First Nations people.

According to a news release from Mr. Trudeau’s office, the majority of the funds will go toward the construction of a new wellness centre in James Smith Cree Nation and the conversion of an existing lodge for drug treatment to promote the mental health of survivors and locals.

After his visit, Mr. Trudeau said, “Today, I heard first-hand the anguish, sorrow, rage, and loss that people here in the community of James Smith Cree Nation are feeling.

The little indigenous village, which has around 3,500 people, was stunned by the stabbing spree that took place on September 4 during Canada’s Labor Day weekend.

The brothers Myles and Damien Sanderson, who were then thought to be jointly responsible for the attacks, were also the target of a large manhunt as a result of it.

Police later stated that they believed Myles Sanderson had killed 11 individuals, including his brother Damien and nine other members of the James Smith Cree Nation, acting alone. In the surrounding tranquil farming community of Weldon, which has 200 residents, another person was killed.

Immediately upon his arrest on September 7th, Myles Sanderson passed away. The cause of death is yet unknown.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Saskatchewan declared in October that “we will never really know why” the incident occurred.

Local leaders have urged the formation of a First Nations police force in response to the stabbings, claiming that such a force would be better equipped to safeguard the neighbourhood in cooperation with the RCMP.

James Smith Cree Nation Chief Wally Burns said Mr. Trudeau’s visit gave his community hope that it could advance toward its objectives, including self-administered policing.

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Next Story