Trump voters on his 2024 campaign: “I don’t think Trump is the future.”

Former Trump supporters were questioned about whether or not they still back him. It appears Donald Trump will face some opposition to advance through the primary stage and into the general election as more Republican contenders have entered the race.

On Tuesday night, Donald Trump declared his third run for president.

Over the years, Crystal Myers-Barber has been outspoken about her support for Donald Trump.

Rom Solene has consistently backed Donald Trump.

Toby Heide

Despite casting two votes for Donald Trump, Alex Heide now strongly disapproves of the former president.

The events of January 6 were the tipping point in my anger at him. Despite the fact that my parents are of Danish descent, I nevertheless had a pretty small-town, rural Florida childhood that left me wary of the government and surrounded by firearms. It was a “come to Jesus” moment when I witnessed folks like me being used as bargaining chips by a government official. It destroyed my opinion of Trump.

I don’t like the guy at all. Because it seems like he is dismantling the Republican party, I would not vote for him. He should remain out of politics, please. I really hope he loses the primary. Like a more intelligent Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis is a candidate.

Over the years, Cleary Myers has been outspoken about her support for Donald Trump. In 2016 and 2020, she cast her vote for him.

His announcement has me giddy with excitement. It’s fantastic, in my opinion. He has a foundation of fans who have stood with him throughout and still do. He is [anti-abortion] for life and a job creator. Nobody—not Ron DeSantis or anyone else—will take the initiative like he will. I adore those individuals, but I simply really respect Trump. The person to do the job is him. Age is not at all a consideration in my opinion.

People who formerly supported Trump but are no longer excited by his campaign have lost faith in what he has accomplished. They have given up. If he didn’t have a chance to run, I’d be unhappy. I would be depressed and wonder who could accomplish the necessary tasks. Gas prices and inflation are the highest in the country in California; the current administration is hurting us.

Despite being glad that Donald Trump won the 2016 election, Gabriel Rodriguez decided to support him in the 2020 election since he was the better option.

I would get frustrated and irritated; I would want to sneer. I can only hope that he is quickly rendered obsolete. Donald Trump should, in my opinion, simply disappear into the night. While in the White House, he fulfilled his purpose. Before losing the election, he was able to select three conservative judges to the Supreme Court as well as numerous and historic nominations to the federal bench. His appointments will serve as his lasting legacy, and I’m glad he was able to achieve those outcomes.

In either the primary or the general election, I wouldn’t cast my support for him. Although I’m sure some would argue he was never excellent in the first place, in my opinion he is not good for the Republican brand. However, it’s time to move forward with more moderation and fewer extremists to the left and right.

Because of his economic policies, Brooke Riske Brooke Riske supported Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Trump is making his claim in this way, and I would hate for it to discourage other contenders. Trump is not, in my opinion, the future. He has served his purpose; now is the time to move on. Put someone else in charge. He is not my top choice, therefore I’m curious to see who else will run and take on him in the primary. He would be wasting his time and resources by doing it.

But if it came down to Trump versus Biden in 2024, I would choose Trump. DeSantis, in my opinion, is the strongest contender to oppose Biden in 2024. Glenn Youngkin, Kristi Noem, and Tulsi Gabbard also come to mind. DeSantis’ youth, moral integrity, and willingness to defy convention appeal to me. He managed the pandemic in Florida in a manner for which I have the utmost admiration. He preserved the economic health of his state while defending personal liberties. His recent re-election demonstrated his capacity to bring people together regardless of age, political party, or ethnicity.

Vinod Jeyakaran supported Donald Trump in the 2020 election due of his stances on the economy, border security, and abortion. Being a citizen since 2019 prevented him from casting a ballot in 2016.

I can tell by his announcement that he still cares about his country and is a fighter. I would be pleased if he made the announcement. It also propels the base. It would make me very delighted. I wish he would be more restrained and cautious in his speech. Although he struggles with effective communication, his policies were excellent.

I’m an Indian with staunchly orthodox ideals. Trump seems to be the candidate that people of colour are meant to avoid voting for, but I would support him in the general election. I made a pact with my wife—a conservative independent—that I wouldn’t cast my primary ballot for him.

Rom Solene has consistently backed Donald Trump. He was angered by the former president’s recent remark that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was “De-Sanctimonious.”

I would be extremely grateful if Donald Trump were to run in 2024 because, as with everything he does, he upsets the existing quo. That was one, if not the main, reason I supported him in the 2016 and 2020 elections. Whether Ron DeSantis ran in the general election or the primary would depend on his choice.

Since he first rode that elevator down to announce his initial candidacy for the White House in 2015, I have been a steadfast admirer of Donald Trump, but I believe Gov. DeSantis would be the superior and more electable candidate in any presidential primary or general election. The media and Democrats would, in my opinion, go into catatonia over another Trump president, and all conversations about him would be very negative. This is because of all the distractions or baggage that another Trump presidency would bring with it. Not that a DeSantis presidency wouldn’t also upset the status quo, but Gov. DeSantis is much more intelligent, in my opinion, logical, and a superior leader.