University of New Mexico shooting results in one fatality

Police have confirmed that a 19-year-old guy is dead after a gunshot early on Saturday morning on the main campus of the University of New Mexico.

Investigators from the New Mexico State Police who were on the site found evidence of a fight between a 19-year-old and a 21-year-old at around 3 a.m. on Saturday. According to a news release from the police, the altercation resulted in gunshot wounds to both individuals.

The 21-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment while the 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the spot. The state of his health is unknown to police.

Police withheld the names of both men. According to the authorities, the 21-year-old attended New Mexico State University, while the 19-year-old attended the University of New Mexico.

The university community is not currently under threat, according to New Mexico State Police, who are still looking into the incident.

The Coronado Dorms and Onate Hall were to be avoided, the University of New Mexico tweeted about the incident early on Saturday.



In light of the shooting, the institution cancelled a men’s basketball matchup against New Mexico State University that was set for Saturday night, according to a tweet.