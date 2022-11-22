Who was declared the winner of the Tournament of Champions on “Jeopardy!”?

The top prize in the competition was $250,000.

Amy Schneider, a former champion on “Jeopardy!” won the tournament in a game that aired on Monday.

Schneider won 40 games in a row.

Great “Jeopardy!” In a round that was broadcast on Monday, Amy Schneider became victorious in the show’s Tournament of Champions by correctly identifying the comedy production that was the talk of Washington, D.C., in 1864.

Three Californian players competed in the first-to-three tournament final, with the Pacific Grove college professor Sam Buttrey coming out on top after winning one game, two for San Francisco software engineer Andrew He, and three for Oakland writer Schneider.

On Monday’s episode of “Final Jeopardy,” Schneider was in the lead with $15,600, followed by He with $14,200, and Buttrey with $8,000, who was not far behind. The “Final” category was “Plays,” and the hint for that category was: “The January 12, 1864 Washington Evening Star reported on a performance of this “dashing farce” to a full and pleased house.”

What is “Our American Cousin?” was the accurate query that Schneider and He wrote down.

President Abraham Lincoln attended the performance of “Our American Cousin” at Ford’s Theatre on April 14, 1865, just before John Wilkes Booth tragically murdered him.

He bet $2,801 and reached $17,001, while Schneider spent $13,000 and reached a winning total of $28,600, winning the game and the tournament.

Schneider received a $250,000 main prize for winning the competition. He received $100,000 for second place, and Buttrey received $50,000 for third.

Schneider remarked in a statement provided by the programme, “I feel wonderful. It was surreal when, earlier in the finals, I suddenly realised that I was on stage in the Tournament of Champions finals and saw myself. And I triumphed! It’s a wonderful sensation.

In episodes that were shown earlier this year, Schneider won 40 games in a row. Only Ken Jennings, who is currently a co-host of the venerable quiz show, has 74 more victories during the regular season.

Schneider has made use of her status to draw attention to the prejudice that members of the transgender community experience.

