Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan sell their San Francisco home for $31 million

A family spokesperson confirmed that Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan sold one of their San Francisco homes for $31 million in a deal that wasn’t advertised.

Zillow says that the deal is the most expensive sale in San Francisco so far this year. The 7,386-square-foot house was built in 1928 and is on the border of the Mission District and Dolores Heights neighbourhoods. It has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The sale ended on July 1, but the records of the deal are just now being made public.

According to PropertyShark records, the 38-year-old co-founder of Facebook and his 37-year-old wife bought the home in 2012 for just under $10 million through a California-based limited liability company called SFRP. Na’eem Salaam, the vice president of operations for the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, signed a grant deed between the seller and the buyer on behalf of SFRP.

Even though an organisation representative confirmed the deal, Mr. Zuckerberg and Ms. Chen could not be reached for comment.

PropertyShark’s records show that the buyer was a limited liability company based in Delaware. Mansion Global couldn’t find out more about the buyer, but the LLC was listed as being in touch with Michael M. Gordon, who is a director at the Wilmington law firm of Gordon, Fournaris and Mammarella. He didn’t answer right away when asked for his opinion.

When the couple bought the house 10 years ago, it was about 1,800 square feet smaller, and its sale price probably set a record for the Mission District at a time when tech was just starting to take over San Francisco.

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative was started in 2015, and its website says it wants to “help solve some of society’s toughest problems,” like getting rid of diseases and making education better, as well as meeting the needs of local communities. Facebook was started by Ms. Chan and Mr. Zuckerberg, who are also co-CEOs.

Last March, they spent $53 million to buy almost 600 acres of land on the Hawaiian island of Kauai. This brought the total amount of land they owned on the island to more than 1,300 acres.

Also, in May, Mr. Zuckerberg’s Silicon Valley home, where he and other Facebook co-founders started the social media site, went on the market for almost $5.3 million. A few weeks after it was put on the market, the price was dropped to just under $5 million. It was taken off the market earlier this month. It’s being rented out right now for $11,000 a month.

