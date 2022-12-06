Advertisement
School girl killed by knife attacker in Germany

Articles
  • A man with a knife attacked two girls, ages 13 and 14, as they walked to school in southern Germany. One of the girls died, and the other was seriously hurt.
  • Police say that on Monday morning, the suspect came out of a shelter for refugees in the village of Illerkirchberg and attacked the students.
  • In the end, the older girl died in the hospital.
In southern Germany, two girls who were walking to school were attacked by a man brandishing a knife. One of the girls, age 14, lost her life, and the other, age 13, suffered serious injuries.

According to police, the suspect attacked the students early on Monday in the village of Illerkirchberg after emerging from a refugee shelter.

Later, the older girl passed away in a hospital.

A 27-year-old guy who they claim is an Eritrean asylum seeker has been detained by German police.

When police investigated an adjacent building, they discovered him holding a knife they believe was used in the assault. Additionally, two more males were detained.

The suspect is being treated for an unknown injury while being supervised by authorities in a hospital.

Police pleaded with the public not to use the incident to fuel anti-foreigners or anti-asylum seekers sentiment in a statement.

According to police spokesman Wolfgang Juergens, “anything connected to this is entirely unclear thus far.”

According to local media, the 13-year-old girl is healing from her non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the 2015 census, Illerkirchberg is a small town with fewer than 5,000 residents.

Everyone in the town, according to mayor Markus Haeussler, was shocked.

The “awful news” has shaken Nancy Faeser, the interior minister of Germany, she said.

“I mourn the lost girl and fervently pray for the wounded girl’s recovery. The cops are diligently looking into every background, “She tweeted something (in German).

