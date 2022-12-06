U.S: Two people shot dead in New York City

The New York City Police Department said that the suspect was Sundance Oliver and that he should be thought of as armed and very dangerous because he had been arrested 12 times before. Around 9:30 a.m.

on Monday, the shooting spree started.

Officers found a man who was 96 years old and had been shot in the ankle.

Police were looking for a suspect on Tuesday in connection with three shootings that happened in three different parts of New York City in just a few hours. At least two people were killed in the shootings.

The shooting spree started around 9:30 a.m. EST on Monday, when someone called the NYPD’s 77th precinct to say that a man had been shot.

The NYPD said that officers found a 96-year-old man who had been shot in the ankle. They said the shooter had tried to rob a woman before he started shooting. They didn’t hit the woman, but they did hit the older man and then ran away.

Around 2:40 p.m. EST on Monday, the NYPD’s 5th precinct got a call about a man who had been shot on the sixth floor of a building. The person was taken to the hospital, where they were told they were dead.

Then, just before midnight, the 73rd precinct of the NYPD was called to Brooklyn to help a woman who had been shot in the chest. The victim was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said they had found that the suspect in all three shootings was the same person.

There was no clear reason for the shooting spree at first.

