10 Palestinians killed in Israeli raids during Jenin operation

The ongoing Israeli Jenin operation, which entered its second day, has resulted in the loss of at least 10 Palestinian lives.

A senior aide to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the action would soon come to a halt.

Over 1,000 Israeli soldiers and commandoes, supported by air attacks, launched a raid on the Jenin refugee camp on Monday, leading to approximately 100 injuries.

The raid, considered the deadliest in two decades, raised concerns about humanitarian conditions from the United States and the United Nations, prompting the Palestinian administration to suspend contacts with Israel.

Israel, as reported by Reuters, initiated the operation, codenamed “Home and Garden,” with the aim of uprooting Iranian-backed Palestinian armed factions. The Israeli forces allege that these armed factions are responsible for gun and bomb attacks and are involved in preliminary efforts to manufacture rockets.

Violence persisted in the area, with at least six drones observed circling over the city and the densely populated camp, which houses approximately 14,000 people in less than half a square kilometer, as stated by Daily Sabah.

Khaled Alahmad, a Palestinian ambulance driver, described the situation in the refugee camp as a “real war,” with airstrikes targeting the camp and ambulances constantly ferrying injured individuals.

According to the Palestinian health ministry, the death toll has risen to 10, with one person succumbing to injuries at a hospital overnight. Additionally, 100 individuals have been wounded, 20 of them critically.

Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanebi stated on Kan radio that the operation is close to achieving its goals after a relative lull in the clashes overnight.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported evacuating 500 families, approximately 3,000 people, from the camp, which has been a focal point of violence in the occupied West Bank for over a year.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) expressed deep concern over the damage caused by Israel’s assault on the densely populated Jenin refugee camp, as reported by the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

While aid groups called for Israel to ensure humanitarian access, the US acknowledged Israel’s right to self-defense but urged the avoidance of civilian casualties. The UN emphasized that all military operations should adhere to international law.