Edition: English
Edition: English

17 people killed by toxic gas in an illegal South African mining

Illegal South African mining: A suspected toxic gas leak in an illegal mine at a shantytown in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, has resulted in the deaths of 17 individuals, including children.

Gauteng Province Premier Panyaza Lesufi visited the site and stated that investigations were ongoing to determine the cause of the leak from the cylinder containing the unidentified toxic gas.

Police and forensic investigators advised people to evacuate the area due to the presence of toxic gas. Initial findings suggest that the gas may be connected to illegal mining activities, a longstanding issue in South Africa, primarily involving gold and coal mining, which has led to significant financial losses for the sector and the government.

The authorities have not yet determined if the suspected illegal miners are among the deceased. Local residents shared heartbreaking accounts of family members perishing while attempting to escape the scene.

The death toll currently stands at 17, with four individuals in critical condition in the hospital.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged investigators to determine the cause of the accident to prevent similar tragedies in the future. Hazmat-suited forensic workers will continue their investigations to secure the area and prevent further harm.

