Aileen Cannon sets Donald Trump trial for docs in Mar-a-Lago case

Former US president Donald Trump trial for alleged mishandling of classified documents will begin in late May next year, overseen by federal judge Aileen Cannon.

The judge rejected both Trump’s legal team’s request for a trial after the 2024 election and the Justice Department’s request for an earlier start in December. The decision is seen as a compromise between the two parties.

Trump’s legal team sought an extension until after the 2024 presidential elections, in which he is running as a Republican nominee for the second time. However, the trial will now commence during his election campaign’s peak.

In June, Trump was indicted by a federal grand jury for mishandling classified information, and he is also facing an indictment for hush money payments to Stormy Daniels, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

The DOJ initiated the probe in February last year when over 100 classified documents were found in boxes from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Advertisement

Despite claims that all sensitive government documents had been returned, a later FBI raid in August 2022 discovered over 100 additional items with classified markings.

In addition to the mishandling of classified documents, Trump announced that he received a “target” letter from the DOJ related to the January 6 probe. He expressed concern about the timing of the notification, suggesting it could be election interference.

Trump criticized the DOJ and special counsel Jack Smith, who is investigating him in two cases—one regarding the retention of classified documents and the other concerning his attempts to overturn the 2020 election and block confirmation of Biden’s victory.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement